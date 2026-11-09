Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Screen-Tests for the Next James Bond Role

Nicholas Hoult reportedly screen-tested for the next James Bond role, but Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the reports yet.

Nicholas Hoult has reportedly screen-tested for the lead role in the next James Bond film, according to recent reports. Amazon MGM Studios, which controls the franchise, has not confirmed that Hoult took part in screen tests. The untitled film is expected to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, and the reports have quickly drawn attention from fans online.

Hoult, who is 36, became part of the conversation after the reports suggested he had been testing for the role. Fans reacted with a mix of excitement and playful skepticism, with many posting comments about how Hoult would fit the part. Some wrote that Hoult looks more like a Bond villain, while others said they hope he will play a different kind of role in the franchise.

Also read James Bond Casting Update: Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Join Finalists

Hoult's Earlier Auditions and Past Roles

Hoult has a history of near misses with major blockbuster roles. He famously auditioned for the role of Superman but was not cast in the part. He later landed the role of Lex Luthor, which put him in a different corner of the superhero genre. Fans pointing to that history are predicting a similar outcome for Hoult in the Bond casting process.

Those predictions are based on fan speculation rather than any official announcement. Neither Hoult nor the studio has publicly commented on whether he was considered for the part, and the reports on his screen test have not been independently verified.

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Other Contenders in the Bond Casting Race

Casting for the next James Bond has been underway for many months, and several top contenders have emerged in recent weeks. The reports say that Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor are among those involved in screen tests. Each name has been linked to the role in separate coverage, so the field remains crowded.

The search for the new Bond also follows a long run for Daniel Craig, who previously won the role after beating out 72 other contenders. That earlier selection process gives fans a benchmark for how many candidates the studio may consider before making a decision.

Production Timeline and What Comes Next

The untitled James Bond film currently does not have a release date. Plot details remain under wraps, so the studio has not revealed how the next chapter of the franchise will begin. The film is expected to be the next project for Denis Villeneuve after Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to release this year.

For now, the casting decision has not been announced, and Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed any actor for the role. Readers should treat the screen test reports involving Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor as unconfirmed until the studio makes an official statement.