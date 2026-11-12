Nicholas Hoult Moves Family to London Amid James Bond Casting Rumors

Actor Nicholas Hoult relocates his family from California to North London as he screens for the next 007 role. Details on his move, family life, and Bond speculation.

Nicholas Hoult has confirmed his family has relocated from California to North London, a move occurring as the search for the next James Bond actor enters its final phase. The 36-year-old British actor, who is reportedly among five candidates to replace Daniel Craig, made the announcement during an appearance on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane on Thursday.

This geographic shift places the actor significantly closer to the production hubs expected to host the next installment of the franchise.

Relocation Details and Family Life

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Hoult revealed that he and his wife, Bryana Holly, have established their base in the capital, situated approximately an hour's drive from Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. The studio has historically produced 23 of the previous 25 James Bond films and remains home to the iconic Albert R. Broccoli 007 Stage. This proximity to Pinewood aligns with reports that filming for the new movie will take place in Britain, although specific location details have not yet been officially confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios. The actor did not specify the exact date of their arrival in the UK, but the timing coincides with the intensifying speculation surrounding the casting of the 007 role. Prior to this move, the couple had primarily resided in Long Beach, California, where they raised their young family near Holly's relatives. Hoult previously explained that the decision to live in Los Angeles was driven by his wife's family connections in Southern California, but the shift to London marks a significant change in their daily routine.

Bond Casting Contenders and Process

Industry reports indicate that Hoult recently participated in screen tests alongside several other high-profile actors vying for the iconic spy role. The list of contenders includes Robert Pattinson, aged 40, Jack Lowden, 36, Callum Turner, 36, and Josh O'Connor, 36. Daniel Craig, 58, officially concluded his tenure as the secret agent with the release of No Time to Die in 2021. The next film is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on Dune and Blade Runner 2049, with a screenplay written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. Producer Amy Pascal has stated that the production will be based in the UK, reinforcing the strategic importance of Hoult's recent relocation to the capital region. While no official decision has been announced by the studio, Hoult's presence in London positions him centrally within the logistical framework of the upcoming production. The actor has remained publicly silent regarding the specific rumors of his candidacy, maintaining the typical privacy associated with high-stakes casting negotiations.

Personal Updates and Parenting Priorities

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The announcement of the family's return to Britain comes shortly after co-star Pete Davidson revealed that Hoult and Holly had quietly welcomed twins. Davidson, 32, described Hoult as a great dad and a father of four, confirming the actor's expanding family unit. Hoult and Holly have been in a relationship since 2016 and have three other children together: a seven-year-old son named Joaquin and a four-year-old child whose name the couple has kept private. The move from the hills of Long Beach to North London represents a substantial lifestyle adjustment for the actor, who now navigates the urban environment with his large family. Hoult shared that his daily activity levels have increased dramatically since the relocation, noting that he now walks 20,000 steps a day. Much of this physical exertion is attributed to the school run and the general demands of raising young children in a dense metropolitan area. The actor's embrace of London life extends to his sporting allegiances as well. When asked about his favorite football team, Hoult identified Arsenal as his current choice, a shift from his childhood support of teams near Reading. He joked about involving his sons in the decision, suggesting they could support Arsenal simply because that is where the family currently lives. This personal detail adds a layer of relatability to the actor, who is often associated with major Hollywood blockbusters.

Financial Moves and Future Outlook

The relocation is accompanied by significant financial transactions in the American real estate market. In June, it was reported that Hoult sold his property in the Hollywood Hills for $2.2 million, representing a slight loss from the $2.33 million he paid for the home in 2018. This sale signals a definitive break from his previous permanent residence in the United States. Despite his success in major franchises, including his role as Lex Luthor in recent Superman films, Hoult admitted on the podcast that he still feels a need to prove his capabilities as an actor. He questioned his own drive for validation, wondering if an award would finally satisfy his desire to be recognized for his craft. The combination of his professional ambitions, his role as a father of four, and his strategic move to London underscores a pivotal moment in Hoult's career and personal life. As the James Bond casting decision looms, the actor's physical presence in the UK and his active family life in North London provide a grounded backdrop to the high-profile speculation surrounding his potential return to the spotlight as 007. The next steps in the production process, including the final casting announcement and detailed filming schedules, remain to be determined by Amazon MGM Studios and the creative team led by Villeneuve and Knight.