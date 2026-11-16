Nicholas Hoult Fan Support for Next James Bond Villain Role

Fans urge casting Nicholas Hoult as the next James Bond villain after his Lex Luthor performance, following Robert Pattinson's official selection as 007.

Nicholas Hoult has emerged as a top candidate in fan campaigns to portray the next primary antagonist in the James Bond franchise, a movement gaining momentum following Robert Pattinson's official casting as the new 007 agent. The actor recently solidified his villainous credentials by portraying Lex Luthor in the DC Universe film Superman, a performance that resonated strongly with audiences and prompted widespread calls on social media platform X for him to join the upcoming Bond movie cast. While these digital petitions do not constitute official casting decisions, they highlight a growing consensus among viewers that Hoult possesses the necessary charisma and menace to challenge the newly minted British spy.

Superman Villain Performance Drives Campaign

The push for Nicholas Hoult to play a major antagonist stems directly from his recent work as Lex Luthor in the film Superman, where his portrayal established him as a compelling and well-executed villain. Fans argue that the screen presence and intellectual threat he displayed in that role make him a perfect fit for the sophisticated enemies James Bond typically faces. Although Amazon MGM Studios has not released any casting details regarding the film's villain, the enthusiasm surrounding Hoult's previous performance has created a significant buzz in the entertainment industry. This organic support suggests that audiences are eager to see him bring that same level of intensity to the world of espionage and international intrigue.

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Actor Considered for 007 Role Previously

Nicholas Hoult was previously among the shortlisted actors considered for the prestigious role of James Bond himself before Robert Pattinson was selected for the part. According to industry reports, Hoult participated in screen tests for the upcoming Bond movie alongside other notable talents such as Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Callum Turner. This information surfaced just days before Pattinson was officially confirmed as the successor to Daniel Craig, indicating that the production team had seriously evaluated Hoult for the lead role. His prior audition history adds a layer of irony to the current fan campaigns, as he was once a contender for 007 before transitioning to high-profile villain roles in major franchises like X-Men.

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Upcoming Projects and Career Trajectory

The 36-year-old actor continues to build a diverse portfolio with several high-profile projects scheduled for release in the near future. He is set to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in Man of Tomorrow, which is currently scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. This appearance will further cement his status as a premier villain in modern cinema and keep his name at the forefront of public discussion leading up to the next Bond installment. Additionally, Hoult will appear in the crime thriller alongside Pete Davidson, demonstrating his range across different genres. His commitment to both superhero blockbusters and independent thrillers underscores his versatility as an actor capable of handling complex, demanding roles.

Future Roles and Industry Impact

Beyond his blockbuster commitments, Nicholas Hoult has lined up significant work in prestigious dramatic productions that will further showcase his acting depth. He is scheduled to appear in Tom Ford's upcoming film Cry to Heaven, as well as Francis Lee's The Servant, both of which are anticipated to be critically acclaimed projects. These roles, combined with his upcoming appearance in Man of Tomorrow, position him as one of the most active and sought-after actors in Hollywood. The convergence of his major franchise work and indie film projects suggests that he is well-equipped to handle the high stakes of a potential role in the James Bond franchise, should the producers decide to follow the public's lead.