Nicholas Hoult Confirms Four Children in Pete Davidson Interview

Actor Nicholas Hoult appears to confirm he is a father of four during a promotional interview with Pete Davidson, sparking public curiosity about his growing family.

Nicholas Hoult appeared to verify his status as a father of four during a recent interview promoting his new film How To Rob A Bank. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, his co-star Pete Davidson described the actor as a great dad and explicitly stated that he is a father of four children. Davidson further clarified the timeline by asking if all four children were under the age of seven, noting that such a rapid expansion of a family is insane.

The Skins star, who is 36 years old, did not dispute the statement made by his co-star during the conversation. Instead of correcting the record, Hoult smiled, nodded, and simply replied yeah yeah to the revelation. His partner is Bryanna Holly, and the couple has been together since 2016.

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Known Children And Timeline

It is publicly known that Bryanna and Nicholas have a son named Joaquin, who would have turned eight after the interview aired. They also have a younger child, aged three, who was born in late 2022. The combination of these two known ages and the total count of four suggests that the couple likely had twins in between.

A fan swiftly commented on the video discussion, expressing surprise by asking when this fourth child had arrived. The revelation aligns with previous hints from Bryanna, who sparked similar speculation in March of last year. During that time, she revealed she was breastfeeding multiple babies after facing online criticism regarding her appearance.

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Bryanna Holly Previous Hints

In March, Bryanna responded to critics who suspected she had undergone a breast augmentation. She explained that her enlarged chest was the result of not feeding her babies in hours. The pictures in question were taken during her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which she attended with Nicholas.

Following the event, Bryanna shared a message on Instagram Stories after receiving numerous comments about her body. She stated that she was seeing the comments around her chest and emphasized that this is the product of a breastfeeding mother who has not fed her babies in hours. She added that if people know, then they know, and asserted that no one is owed an explanation.

Career Context And Fan Reaction

The Daily Mail contacted Nicholas representatives for comment regarding the family update. Nicholas has previously referred to Bryanna as his wife during an interview in November 2024. He has also spoken openly about the extreme levels of tiredness that come with parenthood, noting that the love outweighs the exhaustion.

Nicholas began his acting career as a child and gained early recognition for his role in About a Boy alongside Hugh Grant. He later rose to wider prominence with his portrayal of Tony Stonem in the television drama Skins. His career spans numerous blockbuster films, including his role as Hank McCoy in the X-Men series and his performance in Mad Max: Fury Road.