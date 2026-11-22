Nicholas Hoult reveals he screen-tested for iconic roles including Harry Potter, Superman, and James Bond, sharing insights into Hollywood casting rejections.

Nicholas Hoult has cemented his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile actors, but a new deep dive reveals he was also a serious contender for six of the industry's most iconic roles. The 39-year-old British star recently shared the full story of his auditions for characters who defined pop culture, from the boy wizard to the next James Bond. Despite missing out on these massive franchises, Hoult has built a celebrated career through transformative performances in independent film, prestige television, and blockbuster cinema. His recent candidness about these near-misses highlights the unpredictable nature of casting in major studio productions.

Hoult was among the actors considered for the lead role in Warner Bros.' adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He recalled attending multiple auditions and meeting director Chris Columbus, wearing fake glasses during the process to mimic the look of the book's protagonist. Columbus later admitted he did not remember the encounter years after it happened. The role ultimately went to Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in eight films and became globally synonymous with the character.

Also read Ranking the Wizarding World: The 11 Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Films

Missing the lead did not end Hoult's ambitions for the Hogwarts franchise. He was subsequently invited to audition for the role of Draco Malfoy, a part that eventually went to Tom Felton. Hoult joked that he kept auditioning for different roles in the franchise until the filmmakers decided against casting him entirely. Felton's portrayal of the blonde-haired Slytherin antagonist became one of the series' most memorable performances, turning the character into a fan favorite decades later.

In a more recent high-profile miss, Hoult emerged as a serious contender for the role of Superman in the DC Universe reboot led by James Gunn. David Corenswet ultimately secured the part of the Man of Steel. In June 2025, Hoult appeared alongside Corenswet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the audition process. He revealed that both actors auditioned for the role on the same day, which created a memorable interaction on the studio lot that highlighted the competitive yet collegial atmosphere of Hollywood casting.

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Hoult described walking out of his audition scene feeling confident, only to encounter Corenswet sitting in a ray of sunshine nearby. The encounter was a cinematic moment that underscored the high stakes of the process. However, James Gunn did not leave the DC Universe without Hoult. The filmmaker offered him the role of Superman's bald-headed arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, ensuring the actor remained a vital part of the new cinematic universe.

Hoult also came remarkably close to playing another of DC's most iconic characters, Batman. Before Robert Pattinson was cast, Hoult emerged as one of the leading contenders to portray Gotham City's legendary caped crusader. The competition was particularly interesting because both actors were British and highly talented. Hoult revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he learned Pattinson was expected to play Batman while listening to the radio in his car, approximately a week before his own screen test.

Understandably, the news was an emotional blow for the actor. Hoult recalled thinking that the casting had not been officially confirmed and that he still had an opportunity to prove himself. Ultimately, Pattinson was selected, a decision Hoult subsequently acknowledged was the right one. He praised his fellow actor's performance, demonstrating the professional grace that has defined his career.

Long before his turn in the DC Universe, Hoult auditioned for a role that became a global television phenomenon in Game of Thrones. According to Page Six, the actor revealed that he had auditioned to play Jon Snow, the brooding member of House Stark. His appearance for the audition was unconventional, featuring long hair extensions, a ponytail, and a particularly patchy fake tan. He recalled looking at himself and thinking that the appearance probably wasn't what the casting team had in mind.

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The role of Jon Snow eventually went to Kit Harington, whose portrayal of the honorable yet troubled warrior became one of the defining performances of the entire series. Hoult's earlier attempts to land these roles show a career trajectory filled with near misses. His ability to navigate between different genres and maintain relevance ensures his continued presence in the industry.

For an actor who has spent years demonstrating his ability to lead major franchises, becoming James Bond would have represented perhaps the biggest opportunity of his career. Following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time to Die, speculation surrounding the next 007 reached fever pitch. Hoult was among the British actors considered capable of inheriting the iconic role, with reports indicating he screen-tested for the part under director Denis Villeneuve.

In November 2026, it was confirmed that both Hoult and Robert Pattinson had been screen-tested for the role. The two actors were among the later contenders in a competitive casting process, which also reportedly involved Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Jack Lowden. On November 16, 2026, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson would become the next James Bond. This marked the seventh actor to portray the cinematic spy, succeeding Craig in a new chapter for the franchise. Pattinson's casting marks a major new direction, with Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Hoult's accomplished career demonstrates that missing out on iconic roles doesn't necessarily mean missing out on success.