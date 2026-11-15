Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones Star in Hulu's Mosquito as Production Begins

Production has commenced on Hulu's new dramedy Mosquito starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Discover the full cast, plot details, and creator Tony McNamara's return for this six-episode series.

Production has officially commenced on the new Hulu dramedy series titled Mosquito, featuring star power from Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The six-episode miniseries is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom, marking a significant reunion for the lead actors with the streaming platform where both previously found critical acclaim. Nicholas Hoult previously headlined the historical drama The Great as Peter III, while Daisy Edgar-Jones garnered international attention for her role in Normal People.

New Cast Members Join The Mosquito Ensemble

A substantial roster of additional actors has been announced to join the main duo in this upcoming project. Kyle Soller, known for his role in Andor, will portray Hunter, who serves as both Ed's half-brother and business partner in the storyline. Phoebe Fox, recognized for her work in Task, has been cast as Gail, the cousin and coworker of the central couple. Francis Magee, a veteran from Game of Thrones, will play Viktor, a long-time employee harboring a simmering grudge against his employers.

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Further supporting cast members include Belinda Bromilow from The Roses, who plays Agnes, the boss of Kate. John Macmillan from Surface and Liv Hill from The Serpent Queen will appear as Brian and Georgie, respectively, both working alongside Kate. Akshay Khanna, famous for Murderbot, will star as Will, a university friend of Kate, alongside Phoebe Campbell from House of the Dragon as his wife, Cressida. Bamshad Abedi Amin from Kill Jackie and Den Rasaq from Criminal Record round out the ensemble as Gail's PhD supervisor and a work rival to Kate.

Plot Dynamics and Creative Vision Behind the Series

Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones play Ed and Kate, a newlywed couple whose seemingly perfect life begins to disintegrate as dark secrets are exposed. The catalyst for this unraveling is an annoying, blood-sucking insect that disrupts their domestic harmony and forces hidden truths into the open. This premise sets the stage for a dramedy that balances humor with the tension of a marriage under siege from external and internal pressures.

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Tony McNamara, the screenwriter behind Poor Things, is returning to helm this project, reuniting with Nicholas Hoult who previously starred in McNamara's historical hit The Great. This creative partnership brings a distinct tonal balance to the series, blending sharp wit with dramatic character study. The six-episode miniseries structure allows for a tightly paced narrative that explores the fragility of relationships when faced with bizarre and relentless interruptions.

Production Status and Future Release Details

The series is currently in active production within the United Kingdom, indicating that filming is well underway. Despite the start of production, Hulu has not yet announced a specific release date for the series premiere. Fans waiting for the return of Nicholas Hoult to the platform must wait for official word regarding the streaming schedule. The absence of a launch date keeps the release window open for potential strategic positioning during upcoming television seasons.

While no specific timeline has been provided, the addition of such a high-profile cast suggests a polished final product aiming for significant viewer engagement. The combination of a unique central conflict involving a household pest with serious marital breakdowns offers a fresh take on the dramedy genre. Viewers can anticipate a series that leverages the chemistry between its leads while exploring darker themes through a comedic lens.