Nicholas Galitzine to Star as Supermodel Hoyt Richards in Gus Van Sant Film

A new film will dramatize the life of 1980s supermodel Hoyt Richards, played by Nicholas Galitzine, with Gus Van Sant possibly directing. The story covers his fashion fame and cult involvement.

Actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to portray male supermodel Hoyt Richards in an upcoming feature film, with acclaimed filmmaker Gus Van Sant currently in talks to direct.

Richards rose to prominence in the 1980s as one of the world's top male models, working with iconic brands like Versace, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren, and being photographed by legends such as Richard Avedon. His career was later overshadowed by his involvement with a cult named Eternal Values, led by the enigmatic Frederich von Mierers, which became the focus of the HBO docuseries 'Bring Me the Beauties.

' The film will explore Richards' glamorous rise and his personal turmoil, set against the backdrop of the 1980s fashion world. Galitzine, currently starring in 'Masters of the Universe,' continues to build his career with several high-profile projects, while Van Sant, director of 'Good Will Hunting' and 'Milk,' would bring a distinctive auteur style to this biographical drama





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Nicholas Galitzine Hoyt Richards Gus Van Sant Supermodel 1980S Fashion Cult Biographical Film

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