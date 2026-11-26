Nicholas Galitzine returns with a packed 2027 schedule including the Red White Royal Wedding sequel, The Return of Stanley Atwell, and A Matter of Time, solidifying his status as a leading actor.

Nicholas Galitzine has cemented his position as a leading figure in contemporary cinema with a rigorous slate of upcoming projects targeting releases in 2027 and beyond. The 32-year-old actor, whose career trajectory accelerated through memorable performances in Cinderella and Purple Hearts, has successfully transitioned into major roles across the romance, action, and war genres. Following a prolific period that included three significant theatrical and streaming releases in 2026, Galitzine is maintaining this momentum with multiple films currently in various stages of production.

Nicholas Galitzine Leads Red White Royal Wedding Sequel

Galitzine is reprising his role as Prince Henry Fox in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 hit Red White Royal Blue, titled Red White Royal Wedding. Amazon MGM officially greenlit the project in 2024 following the original film's substantial commercial success, bringing the beloved characters back for a narrative centered around a wedding. While Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, portrayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez, are central to the franchise, the upcoming plot focuses on the wedding of Princess Beatrice, played by Ellie Bamber.

Also read Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Charli XCX Headline Tecate Pa'l Norte 2027 Lineup

The ensemble cast for this Amazon Prime Video exclusive features a mix of returning talent and new additions. Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., and Stephen Fry are set to reprise their original roles from the first film. Joining them are Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman, who headline the new additions to the story. Production wrapped in March 2026, positioning the film for a 2027 release, although co-star Lena Headey previously indicated a potential late 2026 debut for the streamer.

Galitzine Partners with Ella Purnell in The Return of Stanley Atwell

Expanding his range into psychological thrillers, Galitzine is starring alongside Fallout star Ella Purnell in The Return of Stanley Atwell. The project is an adaptation of an original story by Steven Soderbergh, with the screenplay and direction handled by Black Mirror creator Brian Welsh. Galitzine portrays Stanley Atwell, an aristocrat presumed dead for a decade who unexpectedly returns to his family, disrupting their lives and fortunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Purnell plays Pamela, a friend of Stanley who attempts to leverage his return and a hidden secret to claim the Atwell family wealth for herself. The supporting cast includes acclaimed actors Damian Lewis, Jess Alexander, Adrian Rawlins, and Will Keen. Filming commenced in May 2026, with Hera Pictures releasing official stills of the duo in character. The film is scheduled for a 2027 release, marking another significant collaboration in Galitzine's expanding filmography.

Nicholas Galitzine and Ben Stiller Star in A Matter of Time

Reuniting with Netflix, the platform that distributed Purple Hearts and The Mosquito Bowl, Galitzine is set to star in the fantasy drama A Matter of Time. Announced in May 2026, the film follows a man who agrees to die for the greater good at the behest of an angel, only to discover romance and a new perspective on existence. Galitzine takes on the lead role of the man, while Ben Stiller is widely reported to play the angelic figure.

Bella Maclean, known for her role in Rivals, joins the cast as the love interest, adding emotional depth to the fantastical premise. The project is directed by Harry Bradbeer, who previously gained recognition for directing Enola Holmes. Production began in July 2026, with the film on track for a Netflix release in either 2027 or 2028, further solidifying the actor's partnership with the streaming giant.

Galitzine Joins Sony Sleepy Hollow Reimagining with Sydney Sweeney

Galitzine is also preparing for a major studio release with Sony's reimagining of Sleepy Hollow, a classic literary story. In November 2026, it was confirmed that Galitzine would take on the iconic role of Ichabod Crane, a part previously defined by Johnny Depp in the 1999 adaptation. This new version shifts the narrative focus, placing Katrina Van Tassel, played by Sydney Sweeney, at the center of the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast also features Belmont Cameli as Brom Bones, offering a fresh ensemble dynamic to the gothic tale. The project is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, making it her first feature film adaptation. Sony has attached themselves as the distributor for this version, which is based on the 2027 novel by Beer. While a specific production schedule has not yet been finalized, the film represents a major step in Galitzine's career, bringing him to one of Hollywood's largest studio franchises.