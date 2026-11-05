Nicholas Galitzine Joins Sydney Sweeney in Hollow Movie Adaptation

Nicholas Galitzine is in final negotiations to star as Ichabod Crane in Hollow, a new horror adaptation led by Sydney Sweeney and directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Sydney Sweeney is shaping up a major new horror project titled Hollow, which reimagines the classic American folktale with a dark supernatural twist. The actress will portray Katrina Van Tassel, a colonial-era woman caught between two suitors in Sleepy Hollow, New York. The film blends psychological thriller elements with erotic undertones and traditional horror tropes derived from Washington Irving's original work.

Nicholas Galitzine Cast as Ichabod Crane

Nicholas Galitzine is in final negotiations to assume the role of the intellectual outsider Ichabod Crane in the upcoming feature film. The British actor recently gained significant attention for his portrayal of He-Man in Masters of the Universe, showcasing a physical transformation that contrasts sharply with the typically gawky depiction of the literary character. Galitzine is also currently visible in the World War II sports drama The Mosquito Bowl, demonstrating his versatility across genres. His casting completes the central love triangle required for the narrative structure of the story.

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Belmont Cameli Plays Local Rival Bones

The production previously secured Belmont Cameli for the role of Brom Bones, the local jock and Katrina's other potential husband. Cameli is known for his work in the series Off Campus and brings a rugged physicality to the antagonist position in the romantic subplot. With the two lead suitors now identified, the remaining major roles for the Sleepy Hollow ensemble have been largely filled. This casting choice supports the film's premise where the romantic conflict serves as a backdrop to the emerging supernatural threat.

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Lindsey Anderson Beer Directs Adaptation

Lindsey Anderson Beer is set to direct the film and adapt her own debut novel for the screen. The writer and filmmaker is recognized for her previous work on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, bringing experience in the horror genre to this new intellectual property. The screenplay will draw directly from Beer's novel, which promises to maintain the eerie atmosphere of the original Sleepy Hollow legend while introducing modern narrative pacing. Beer will oversee the creative direction, ensuring the tone aligns with her vision for a psychological and erotic thriller.

Production Status and Release Timeline

The movie is scheduled for release in the fall of 2027, providing ample time for production and post-production phases. Sydney Sweeney will executive produce the project through her production company, Honey Trap, which recently secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures. This executive role positions Sweeney as a key decision-maker in the development of the film's creative direction. The collaboration between Sweeney, Galitzine, and Cameli aims to deliver a fresh interpretation of the legendary Headless Horseman myth.