Nicholas Galitzine in Talks to Star in Sony's Sleepy Hollow Reboot

Sony is developing a new adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Nicholas Galitzine in final negotiations to play Ichabod Crane and Sydney Sweeney as Katrina.

Nicholas Galitzine is currently in final negotiations to star in Sony's upcoming cinematic adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The studio has approached the actor to portray Ichabod Crane, a role famously brought to life by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton's 1999 film version. This new project marks a significant addition to Galitzine's growing portfolio of high-profile film roles.

Project Details and Cast

Sydney Sweeney has joined the project to play Katrina Van Tassel. The film is being developed by Sony Pictures, which is securing the rights to adapt the story for a new generation of viewers. Sweeney will also serve as a producer on the adaptation alongside writer Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Also read Nicholas Galitzine In Talks To Star As Ichabod Crane In Sydney Sweeney Sleepy Hollow Reboot

Beer's upcoming debut novel, scheduled for release in fall 2027, serves as the primary source material for the screenplay. She is writing and directing the film, bringing a fresh perspective to the classic horror tale. The adaptation shifts the narrative focus to Katrina Van Tassel, placing her at the center of a dangerous mystery and a supernatural love triangle.

Galitzine's Expanding Filmography

Nicholas Galitzine gained widespread international recognition for his role as Prince Henry in the Prime Video romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue. Following that success, he starred as musician Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You, appearing alongside Anne Hathaway. These performances established him as a leading actor in the romantic comedy and drama genres.

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His recent work includes a role in the historical drama Mary & George, where he played George Villiers. Galitzine also starred in the fantasy action film Masters of the Universe, portraying Prince Adam or He-Man. This role marked his entry into a major blockbuster franchise, showcasing his ability to handle superhero material.

Additional recent credits for Galitzine include The Sheep Detectives, where he played news journalist Elliot Matthews. He also appeared in the World War II drama The Mosquito Bowl as real-life football player John McLaughry. The 32-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Prince Henry in the upcoming sequel Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Upcoming Projects and Industry Impact

Beyond the Sleepy Hollow adaptation, Galitzine has several other projects in development. He is attached to star in Wings of Freedom, The Return of Stanley Atwell, and A Matter of Time. He will also appear in an untitled biopic about Hoyt Richards. These diverse roles highlight his versatility across multiple film genres and historical periods.

The collaboration between Sony, Galitzine, and Sweeney signals a major push into reimagining classic American folklore for modern audiences. By centering the story on Katrina Van Tassel, the film promises to explore new dimensions of the original Washington Irving tale. The release of Beer's novel in fall 2027 will likely build significant pre-release hype for the movie adaptation.

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Sony's investment in this property suggests confidence in the star power of its leading actors. The combination of Galitzine's rising popularity and Sweeney's consistent box office draw creates a strong foundation for the film. Fans of the original Sleepy Hollow story will be eager to see how this new interpretation diverges from previous adaptations.