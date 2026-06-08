Nicholas Galitzine Discusses Sobriety and Body Transformation

Actor Nicholas Galitzine recently opened up about his decision to stop drinking and his body transformation for his role as He-Man in the live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe. In a podcast appearance, Galitzine revealed that he has been sober since the COVID lockdown and credited his sobriety to feeling 'kind of better' for it. He also discussed the challenges of his body transformation for the role, which included intense weightlifting and a strict diet. Galitzine's transformation was praised by the film's director, Travis Knight, who described him as 'perfect' for the part.

. Amid the release, the actor opened up about his decision to stop drinking at a podcast appearance. his sobriety after the COVID lockdown. The host told the English actor that he doesn’t see him as “a big party guy” after the latter recalled his Met Gala experience.

Shane asked Galitzine if he attended any Met Gala after-parties after his Met debut and whether he was sober.

“I don’t drink anymore,” he replied.added, “Yeah, since COVID. ” The host said, “Oh wow, good for you,” and the Purple Hearts star answered, “It’s not like…that. ” Further, Shane quipped, “Congratulations,” and Galitzine remarked, “It’s not like that. ” As such, the host enquired, “Oh, you just were like ‘I’m over it?

” Thus, the guest answered, “Yeah, I was drinking a lot in COVID. ” The 31-year-old actor continued, “I’m kind of better for it. ”has become the talk of the town, especially his He-Man transformation. In the previous month, the actor shared how he felt when his time with the body came to an end.

“I had to go into a movie three weeks later where the director said, ‘I need you to not look the way you look right now, so eat what you want, stop weightlifting,” Galitzine toldHe added, “I said, ‘That is music to my ears. I’m not going to do anything for three weeks. ’ And I’ll tell you, it’s depressing. It takes so long to put on, it’s so quick to come off.

” Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight also said Galitzine was perfect for the part. Knight explained how it’s “daunting” to tell the actor about intense body transformation, but Galitzine “completely embraced” the demands.

“I knew Nick had all the qualities that you needed to bring a character like to life. He has vulnerability, he has charisma, he has charm, he’s very funny, and then he had to transform his body,” Knight said. Ritika Singh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, specializing in trending celebrity news. She also delves into plot twists and updates on movies and series, keeping her readers hooked.

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The live-action adaptation of Mattel’s media franchise stars Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man,…





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