Nicholas Galitzine Brings He-Man to Life in Live-Action Film

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as Prince Adam in the live-action film Masters of the Universe. The movie flopped at the box office but has grown over the years into a cult favorite. Galitzine has nailed every single aspect of the character, which is no small feat. It's a really challenging role, and he's amazing at it.

It's 1984 and you've just come home from school, tossed your Trapper Keeper on the counter and grabbed a few Capri Suns and Fruit Roll-Ups before settling in front of the TV.

You make it through episodes of Voltron and Challenge of the Go-Bots before you reach the main event: an episode of the cartoon that revolved around Prince Adam, who transformed into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, by lifting a sword over his head in front of Castle Grayskull and booming, By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!

His wimpy pet tiger, Cringer, would then turn into the ferocious Battle Cat and together they kept the evil Skeletor from unleashing his menacing plans on the planet Eternia. Nicholas Galitzine, who rose to fame in such non-action films as The Idea of You and Red, White & Royal Blue, has been cast as Prince Adam in the live-action film Masters of the Universe.

The movie flopped at the box office but has grown over the years into a cult favorite. It has appeared in various forms over the years since, but its return now is as big as He-Man's muscles themselves, with Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Allison Brie and Jared Leto also starring in the film.

In this version, Prince Adam winds up on Earth after he's separated from his sword and Skeletor takes over Eternia, the beginning of Adam's journey to take back the kingdom. Galitzine has seen Dolph Lundgren's film many, many times and watched every piece of Masters of the Universe property there is in prepping for the role.

He wasn't interested in mimicking Lundgren's performance, though, noting that the film's director, Travis Knight, sought to blend the vulnerability and the strength of the character. Galitzine has nailed every single aspect of that character, which is no small feat. It's a really challenging role, and he's amazing at it. Lundgren is over the moon that He-Man is once more front and center with a return to theaters.

He was excited, I never thought it was going to happen, and I was excited to hear that it was a big film. Where there's He-Man, of course, Skeletor is not far behind. The cartoon featured Alan Oppenheimer providing the distinct voice of the character and it says something that someone so menacing in what began as a cartoon for kids has drawn some heavy hitters for the part.

In the 1987 movie, while Leto, himself an Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club, plays the part this time around. Knight said Leto loved Masters of the Universe when he was a kid and was focused on bringing Skeletor to life. He had incredible ambition for our version of Skeletor, he says. He wanted to swing for the fences.

He wanted to come up with an iconic villain on screen. His version of Skeletor, or our version of Skeletor, was something special and something memorable, and I loved that ambition. He's an over-the-top villain, he's funny, he's awful, but above all else, he's incredibly entertaining, and I think I could not be more proud of the version of Skeletor that we created.

Cinephiles may also notice a tip of the cap to another blast from the past with the music. The score, done by Daniel Pemberton, features guitar work from Queen legend Brian May. It's a sound similar to the music Queen famously made for the 1980s film Flash Gordon





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Nicholas Galitzine He-Man Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Film Dolph Lundgren Jared Leto Skeletor Travis Knight

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