Nicholas Christopher's Journey to Anatoly in 'Chess': A Theatrical Odyssey

Actor Nicholas Christopher discusses his career journey, from playing different characters to challenging himself and exploring different parts of himself. He talks about his roles in 'Chess,' 'Hamilton,' and 'The Phantom of the Opera,' and how they have prepared him for his current role as Anatoly.

It's always been my goal to play as many different characters as I can and to challenge myself, says actor Nicholas Christopher . His roles have ranged from the comic to the ultra-dramatic, straddling vocal parts and eras of musical theater .

Now, Christopher is taking on his biggest starring role on Broadway yet, as the tormented Russian competitor Anatoly in the musical 'Chess,' for which he is nominated for best actor in a musical. Playing such an internal character in the musical written by Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus was a challenge for Christopher. He has to trust that what he's feeling on the inside will be felt by the audience, until it bursts in Act 2.

For Christopher, it's a role that many others over the years have prepared him for. He feels like he's lived a lot of lives, whether it was growing up in Bermuda and then moving to Boston, playing sports, being biracial. There are so many different parts of himself he wants to explore. He looks forward to both surprising himself and surprising audience members with what he does next





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Nicholas Christopher Chess Anatoly Musical Theater Broadway Challenging Roles Exploring Different Parts Of Himself

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