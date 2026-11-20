A Nicholas Chevalier landscape bought for 20 pounds has been identified as a lost 19th-century work valued at 20,000 pounds, marking a major art history discovery.

A long-lost oil painting purchased for 20 pounds in a charity shop has been identified as a 19th-century landscape by Russian-Swiss artist Nicholas Chevalier, now estimated to be worth 20,000 pounds. The vendor discovered the artwork at a high street shop in Bracknell, Berkshire, earlier this year and bought it simply because he liked its appearance.

Nicholas Chevalier Art Rediscovered

The vendor showed the piece to an auction specialist who immediately suspected it could be a rediscovered work by the celebrated artist. Further research confirmed the painting was indeed created by Chevalier and had been missing from the historical record for more than 160 years. The artwork, titled Cape Schanck, Victoria, was produced in 1862 during Chevalier's travels in Australia.

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Auction Details and Expert Confirmation

The 12-inch by 18-inch artwork depicts the rugged Australian coast south of Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsula and is going under the hammer at London-based Olympia Auctions. The auctioneers expect the piece to fetch up to 1,000 times what the vendor originally paid for it. Adrian Biddell of Olympia Auctions described the discovery as hugely exciting, noting it is the return to the historical record of a documented but long-untraced work.

Artist Background and Historical Context

Chevalier studied in Lausanne and Munich before moving to London, where he worked as a lithographer and exhibited at the Royal Academy. He arrived in Melbourne on Christmas Day 1854, initially working as an illustrator for Melbourne Punch before resigning in 1861 to focus on painting Australian landscapes. His admirers included the British Royal Family, and he accompanied Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, on part of his world tour.

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Impact on Art Market and Collections

More of Chevalier's paintings are displayed in the collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. In 1864, his large-scale painting The Buffalo Ranges, Victoria, became the first Australian painting purchased for the newly established National Gallery of Victoria. The artist later received commissions from Queen Victoria, cementing his status as a pioneer of Australian landscape painting.

Provenance and Expert Analysis

The auctioneers contacted leading Chevalier expert Simon Gregg, who confirmed the painting had been recorded in his catalogue as whereabouts unknown. Mr. Gregg stated that the piece was definitely painted en plein air, which was Chevalier's typical method of carrying primed boards to scenic locations. He expressed delight that this oil sketch had survived, as most of the artist's sketches from that period have not endured.