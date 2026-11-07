Nic Claxton is on a Quest to Help the Chicago Bulls Find Their 'Swagger'

Nic Claxton was clutching a basketball as he stepped in front of reporters after Friday's practice. For all we know, it might be his pillow tonight. The 27-yea

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nic Claxton was clutching a basketball as he stepped in front of reporters after Friday's practice. For all we know, it might be his pillow tonight. The 27-year-old sounded eager to make his Chicago Bulls debut. After coming over from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade this offseason, his start to the year was delayed due to a training camp hamstring injury.

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He went on to miss the entirety of preseason and the first eight games of the regular season, watching his new team get off to a disastrous 1-7 start. The big man said he's feeling great after practicing in full alongside his many new teammates. To be clear, Tiago Splitter wouldn't confirm that Claxton's debut is set for Sunday afternoon, but the head coach's smile when asked about his status all but gave it away.

There will undoubtedly be a minutes restriction for Claxton when he takes the floor. The training staff took his rehab slowly and will ramp up his workload all the same.

Nevertheless, the Bulls will gladly take anything they can get, as their defense has been the worst in the NBA. Claxton knows his return alone isn't going to solve all that ails the Bulls.

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However, the eight-year veteran did sound confident that his experience and skill set could help this young group turn the tide.

“I’m going to bring us some fresh energy, some swagger, some intensity," Claxton said. "I feel like we need that right now. Understandably, we’ve been in a little bit of a drag. That’s just how it is losing in the league.

So, hopefully, I can bring us some positive energy. ”Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nic Claxton wasn't going to ignore the obvious. While the center made mention of Chicago's ridiculously tough schedule to begin the year, he didn't treat that as a valid excuse.

Claxton had no issue admitting that this team has a lot to improve on both sides of the ball, and a big reason he was brought to Chicago is to help solve some of the Bulls' most glaring problems.which easily ranks as the worst in the NBA. They have allowed opponents to score 53.0 points in the paint per game and shoot nearly 49.0 percent from the field.

If Claxton has built up a reputation for anything during his days in the NBA, it would be his rim protection and defensive versatility. And that's why he plans to teach plenty of lessons once he's back on the floor.

“I’ll be able to impact in a lot of different ways, especially with rim protection, communication," Claxton said. "Being able to show the guys maybe if we’re over helping in certain situations, not helping enough. Just being solid out there. I’ll be able to be a good positive voice.

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” Claxton specifically harped on the importance of communication. The Bulls' defense has consistently looked out of sync, with a handful of the young players hanging their heads as the deficit balloons. Claxton knows the damage that good teams can do to an inexperienced defense, but he also knows that letting frustration sink in is never the answer.

“Just being on the same page. We need to hear more voices out there," Claxton said.

"We need to talk more. Dudes are just too comfortable out there. Obviously, we’re playing against some championship-level teams, so they’re going to make tough shots. But I just feel like we can make it a lot tougher for them.

That’s what we need to do going forward, and I’ll be able to help with that. ” Once again, it's a lot to ask of Claxton to come in and immediately change this team's tone. Even Tiago Splitter admitted that there could be bumps in the road due to Claxton missing a pretty important stretch of the calendar. He's going to need time to get caught up to speed, both physically and mentally.

At the same time, Claxton is one of the most experienced players on this roster. The Bulls also constructed their plan for 2026-27 with him in mind. Does that mean it will work out, or that Claxton will remain in that position all year long? Not necessarily, but it's a reminder that we have yet to get a complete look at who this Bulls team can be.

Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.