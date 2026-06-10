Niantic Announces Flying Taxi Event Ahead of 2026 Go Fest

Niantic has announced the Flying Taxi event, taking place from June 23rd to June 29th, where players can hunt down the new debut Pokémon, Squawkabilly. However, some forms will be region-exclusive, with certain variants available only in specific areas.

It's all about 2026 Go Fest right now, with events in Tokyo and Chicago having taken place, and Copenhagen's turn upcoming. Prior to Fest Global 2026 on July 11th, players have another major event to look forward to.

Niantic recently dropped the details for the Flying Taxi event, taking place from June 23rd to June 29th. The event will add a new debut Pokémon for players to hunt down, but there's a catch. Some forms will be region-exclusive. This Pokémon serves as the go-to Flying Taxi service.

It also has 4 different color variants, spawning in Green, Blue, Yellow, and White. Naturally, this means on June 23rd, Squawkabilly will join the likes of Flabebe and Oricorio, with certain forms only available in certain areas. Squawkabilly will spawn in the wild, meaning you'll be able to get one just by exploring. During its debut Flying Taxi event from June 23rd to June 29th, Squawkabilly will also be a reward encounter for Field Research tasks.

That means it won't be quite as tricky to find as Egg or Raid-exclusive debuts. However, you'll only be able to get certain forms depending on where you're located. Finding Yellow Plumage and White Plumage Squawkabilly in the wild should be easy enough, especially during the Flying Taxi event. Those spawns are available worldwide.

However, the Green Plumage variant will only spawn in the Eastern Hemisphere. Those in the Western Hemisphere, on the other hand, will be able to find Blue Plumage Squawkabilly. Having 2 out of 4 variants available globally isn't too bad. That means players will really only need to work for the one variant that doesn't spawn in their region.

If you haven't yet, now might be the time to find a friend in your opposite hemisphere so you can work your way to Forever Friends and remote trade the upcoming Squawkabilly variants. Debuts have been Shiny at the start, but that won't be the case with Squawkabilly. There are 4 unique color variants, depending on your location, but there won't be any Shiny versions available when the Pokémon debuts.

Squawkabilly also doesn't have an evolved form, so there's no Shiny hunting or evolving to tick off your list for this latest new Pokémon added to the instead of the Flying Taxi event





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2026 Go Fest Flying Taxi Event Niantic Squawkabilly Pokémon

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