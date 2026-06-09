Niall Horan to Host Exclusive Dinner Party Listening Event in Sydney for Australian Fans

Niall Horan will host an intimate dinner party-style listening event in Sydney on June 10, marking a new direction for Nova's Red Room. 50 lucky fans will enjoy an exclusive preview of his fourth solo album alongside premium food, drinks, and bespoke merchandise, in partnership with Universal Music Australia and TEG. The singer also hinted at an upcoming Australian tour.

Niall Horan performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

, with the broadcaster set to host an exclusive listening event in Sydney for 50 of the singer’s most passionate Australian fans. Taking place on Wednesday, June 10 in Sydney, the invitation-only event marks a significant evolution for the long-running Nova’s Red Room brand — moving beyond the traditional intimate live performance format that has hosted everyone from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish to Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher and The Kid LAROI, in favor of an immersive dinner party-style listening experience centered on the album.

Willie Nelson's Farm Aid 2026 Headed to Virginia Beach for First Time: Here's the Date & LineupCreated in partnership with Universal Music Australia and TEG, the event will bring together 50 of Horan’s most passionate Australian fans for an intimate listen toalongside premium food and beverages, bespoke merchandise and curated experiential elements.

“Nova’s Red Room has built its reputation on creating unique experiences that bring fans closer to the artists they love,” said Nova Entertainment Group Programming Director Brendan Taylor. “As audience expectations continue to evolve, we’re always looking at new ways to innovate while staying true to what makes the platform so special.

Partnering with Universal Music Australia and TEG on Niall Horan’s Dinner Party allows us to extend the Nova’s Red Room experience, creating an intimate, highly curated event that celebrates one of the world’s most loved artists and his latest musical chapter. ” “I’ll be down early next year for sure,” Horan said.

“We haven’t got to the announcement part of it yet, but there’s no doubt I’ll be down, I can’t wait. ” While Horan stopped short of confirming dates, venues or ticket details, the comments are his clearest indication yet that an Australian tour announcement is on the horizon. The singer last visited the region in 2024 on The Show Live on Tour. , released globally on Tuesday via Capitol Records, marks Horan’s fourth solo studio album.

Executive produced by longtime collaborators Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, the 12-track record sees Horan working with co-writers including Afterhrs, Amy Allen, Ian Franzino, Andrew Haas, Steph Jones, Rocky Block and Joel Little. The album opens with “Tastes So Good” and closes with “End of an Era,” with the title track “Dinner Party” landing in second position on the tracklist.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter first rose to prominence as part of One Direction before launching one of the most commercially successful solo careers to emerge from the group, selling over 90 million records worldwide. His debut solo albumAustralian listeners hoping to attend the Nova’s Red Room Dinner Party can register via the Nova Player for the chance to win an exclusive invite.





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