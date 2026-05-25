Niall Horan suffers chaotic journey home after car breakdown at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Niall Horan, a member of the boy band One Direction, shared a TikTok video documenting his day, revealing he was stood on the side of the M6 motorway waiting for breakdown recovery AA to turn up after his car broke down on the motorway. He also mentioned that he won't be attending his ex-bandmate Harry Styles' wedding, after the singer got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.

Niall Horan was on cloud nine after performing his first gig in a year and a half on Sunday at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland.

However, things didn't go smoothly as the singer suffered a chaotic journey home after his car broke down on the motorway leaving the festival. In a new TikTok video documenting his day, the One Direction star revealed he was stood on the side of the M6 and was waiting for breakdown recovery AA to turn up.

Niall Horan suffered a chaotic journey home after his car broke down on the motorway leaving BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland on Sunday. The singer took to the stage earlier in the day for his first gig in a year and a half at the festival. It comes after Niall revealed he won't be attending his ex-bandmate Harry Styles' wedding, after the singer got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.

Harry is believed to have gotten engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight month romance - with Zoë pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger





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Niall Horan One Direction BBC Radio 1'S Big Weekend Car Breakdown Breakdown Recovery AA Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Engagement Wedding

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