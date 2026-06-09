Niall Horan Hosts Exclusive New York Pop-Up for Album "The Show" as Release Gains Momentum

Niall Horan celebrated the release of his fourth studio album, "The Show," with a fan takeover event at Universal Music's UMusic Shop NY, featuring limited-edition merchandise and a full album playback. The album, executive produced by Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, represents a cinematic shift and follows a string of chart-topping successes and a global tour.

Niall Horan , the multi-platinum singer-songwriter and former One Direction member, embarked on a promotional tour for his fourth studio album, "The Show," with a special fan event in New York City.

The event, hosted by Universal Music's UMusic Shop NY, was a one-day pop-up experience that gave fans an exclusive opportunity to engage with the album. Attendees could purchase limited-edition merchandise, including items that had sold out elsewhere and a tee designed specifically for the event. The shop also offered a full playback of the new album and interactive photo moments. The featured merchandise remained available throughout the week while supplies lasted, extending access for local fans.

The album, released globally via Capitol Records, marks a cinematic and organic sonic direction for Horan. Executive produced by Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, the 12-track record features collaborations with writers such as Afterhrs, Amy Allen, Ian Franzino, Andrew Haas, Steph Jones, Rocky Block, and Joel Little. The tracklist opens with "Tastes So Good" and concludes with "End of an Era," with the title track as the second song.

This release carries significant momentum, following the success of Horan's previous albums, "Heartbreak Weather" (2020) and "Flicker" (2017), both of which reached number one on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and the UK Official Albums Chart. His 2024 global headline tour, The Show Live on Tour, sold out arenas across multiple continents, underscoring his enduring popularity. With over 90 million records sold worldwide, Horan's solo career has been one of the most commercially successful post-One Direction ventures





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niall Horan The Show Album Universal Music Pop-Up One Direction Capitol Records Album Release Fan Event New York The Show Live On Tour Music News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niall Horan Hints at Australian Tour Return Following Release of New AlbumSinger Niall Horan has hinted that Australian fans won't have to wait much longer for a return visit, revealing that tour dates are expected to be announced soon following the release of his latest album.

Read more »

Rapper Fat Joe: Unification of New York City as Knicks Advance to NBA FinalsRapper Fat Joe describes the current state of unity in New York City, where the city is linked up and transformed into 'beautiful chaos'. He also mentions the unexpected feeling of victory and the historic Knicks run that puts them in second place for the most playoff wins in NBA history. Additionally, Niall Horan hints at an Australian return, along with the release of his new album 'Dinner Party'.

Read more »

Niall Horan Hints at Australian Return as New Album 'Dinner Party' ArrivesNiall Horan, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction, is rumored to announce an Australian tour in 2024, hinting at it amid the release of his new album 'Dinner Party' in June. The album was created in partnership with Universal Music Australia and TEG, and it is part of a new listening experience, a dinner party-style event, named Nova's Red Room Dinner Party, to be held in Sydney. The company said the event aims to bring together 50 of Horan's most passionate Australian fans for an intimate listen to, along with premium food and beverages, bespoke merchandise, and curated experiential elements. Horan has been cryptic about the tour details but teased that he will be down early next year, revealing only that it is on the horizon. Fans who are interested in attending the event in Sydney can register via the Nova Player and have the chance to win an exclusive invite. The album plays a central role in the new event format, with the title track 'Dinner Party' taking up the second position on the tracklist. While the exact details of the tour are yet to be announced, due to the security measures put in place during the pandemic, it is likely to be a ticketed event, making it harder for casual fans to obtain tickets. As of now, there are no specific dates, venues or ticket details mentioned in the news text. For fans who can't attend the Sydney event, there is a chance they might receive an exclusive invite as they have registered on the Nova Player to win it. Copyright © 2029, Byco media information

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season 3 PremiereThe highly anticipated Season 3 of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon premiered tonight in London, featuring a star-studded cast. The show, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. The show's creator, Ryan Condal, was also in attendance at the premiere. The third season of House of the Dragon promises to be just as thrilling as the previous seasons, with its intricate plot twists and complex characters. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season, which is expected to delve deeper into the history of House Targaryen. The show's premiere was a grand affair, with many of the cast members walking the red carpet and posing for photos. Olivia Cooke, one of the show's lead actresses, was spotted attending the premiere, looking stunning in a black dress. Matt Smith, who plays the role of Daemon Targaryen, was also in attendance, looking dashing in his suit. The show's premiere is a significant event for fans of the series, and many are eagerly awaiting the new season. With its rich history and complex characters, House of the Dragon is a show that has captured the hearts of many. The third season promises to be just as exciting as the previous seasons, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Read more »