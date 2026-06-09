Niall Horan Hosts Exclusive Dinner Party for Fans in New York City

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Niall Horan hosted an intimate dinner party for his New York-based fans on June 8, celebrating the upcoming release of his fourth studio album. The event, held at COQADAQ in Lower Manhattan, offered fans a unique opportunity to connect with Horan in person, enjoy great food, and create unforgettable memories.

Niall Horan , the multi-platinum singer-songwriter, treated his New York-based fans to an exclusive and intimate dinner party on June 8, celebrating the upcoming release of his fourth studio album .

The event, held at COQADAQ in Lower Manhattan, was a one-of-a-kind experience that allowed fans to connect with Horan in person, enjoy great food, and create unforgettable memories. The evening began with fans arriving and checking in, greeted by Horan's team and champagne (for guests aged 21 and over). The entire restaurant was reserved exclusively for the event, ensuring an intimate atmosphere attended solely by fans and team members.

Horan made a stylish entrance, engaging with fans and taking part in an intimate Q&A session where he discussed his new album, the evolution of his sound, and his songwriting process. He also played a lighthearted game of 'FMK' with different types of potatoes, drawing laughs from the crowd. As dinner service began, Horan made his way around the room, introducing himself to every fan, chatting, and answering more questions.

The communal atmosphere allowed fans to connect with each other and enjoy a specially curated menu by COQADAQ. Towards the end of the evening, Horan hinted at the possibility of hosting more 'Dinner Party' gatherings in the future, leaving fans excited and eager for what's to come





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Niall Horan Dinner Party Fan Event New York City Fourth Studio Album Intimate Experience

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