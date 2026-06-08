Niall Horan Hints at Australian Tour Return Following Release of New Album

Singer Niall Horan has hinted that Australian fans won't have to wait much longer for a return visit, revealing that tour dates are expected to be announced soon following the release of his latest album.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Niall Horan attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Niall Horan has hinted that Australian fans won’t have to wait much longer for a return visit, revealing that tour dates are expected to be announced soon following the release of his latest album,, Niall revealed that plans are already underway for a trip Down Under in support of his newly released fourth studio album.

“I’ll be down early next year for sure,” Horan told the publication. “We haven’t got to the announcement part of it yet, but there’s no doubt I’ll be down, I can’t wait. ”While Horan stopped short of confirming dates, venues or ticket details, the comments are his clearest indication yet that an Australian tour announcement is on the horizon. The singer last visited the region in 2024 on The Show Live on Tour..

The new set continues a solo career that has made him one of the most successful members of One Direction following the group’s hiatus. , debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017, making him the first One Direction member to top the chart with a solo release.

Follow-up albumsalso reached the Billboard 200’s upper tier, while singles including “Slow Hands,” “This Town,” “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Heaven” and “Meltdown” helped establish him as a“We literally met at a dinner party, and we’re still together,” Horan said.

“It’s kind of like one of those — to me — once-in-a-lifetime things that you never expected to come in, and it hits you. You don’t realise, you’re not looking for it at the time. ” Elsewhere, Horan revealed that the song “Flowers” was inspired by a fan tweet he came across while writing the album.

“Just seeing a tweet online while we were writing the song, ‘Your eyes could grow flowers,’ I thought was a great concept,” he said. “I just love the idea of someone being so powerful that they could do something so unrealistic. ” No official Australian dates have been announced, but Horan’s comments suggest fans can expect news sooner rather than later.





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niall Horan Australian Tour New Album One Direction KIIS FM's Iheartradio Jingle Ball 2023

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian racing driver cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurseAustralian racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse after a court found insufficient evidence. Mawson was accused of raping the nurse twice at a mansion owned by 57-year-old Schumacher in Gland, near Geneva, on November 23, 2019.

Read more »

Australian Mother's Tattoo Mishap Goes Viral After Realizing Permanent TypoAn Australian mother has shared her story of accidentally getting a tattoo with a permanent typo of her daughter's name, which has gone viral on social media.

Read more »

Natalie Pike's Emotional Farewell to Pep Guardiola and Hints of Reconciliation with Cristina SerraManchester City presenter Natalie Pike reflects on her close professional relationship with Pep Guardiola during his decade at the club, culminating in emotional final interviews. Amid Guardiola's departure after 17 trophies, Pike shares a playful fantasy football comment. Meanwhile, Guardiola's estranged wife Cristina Serra appears at his final match, sparking reconciliation speculation.

Read more »

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Teaser Hints, Secrets, And Speculations Surrounding Sadie Sink's Mysterious RoleMarvel Studios has plans to reveal the followers' most cherished question regarding Sadie Sink's character within the following months of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the movie set for discharge on 31 July, the speculator expectation that there could be a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is that it could be brief away.

Read more »