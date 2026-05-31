Niall Horan 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' one

Niall Horan is 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' one. The singer, 32, saw Liam in Argentina at his The Show: Live on Tour concert in Buenos Aires, just days before his friend passed away aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony. Niall said he will always be thankful they shared that time together, though he is still struggling to grasp the fact he'll never see him again.

Niall Horan is 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' one. The singer, 32, saw Liam in Argentina at his The Show: Live on Tour concert in Buenos Aires, just days before his friend passed away aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony.

Niall said he will always be thankful they shared that time together, though he is still struggling to grasp the fact he'll never see him again. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Niall said: 'I'm glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy.

'It still feels surreal. On day one I was, like,' Nah, it didn't happen'. Our friendship was a bond that was there for ever even if we hadn't seen each other for a while and it's wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he's gone.

' The Slow Hands hitmaker explained there is 'light and shade' to his grief because he enjoys thinking back to the good times they shared. Niall Horan is 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' one The singer, 32, saw Liam in Argentina at his The Show: Live on Tour concert, days before his friend passed away aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony He explained: 'When I think of Liam's passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had.

I'll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh.

'We always had good fun in Australia because we were able to get out and go to the beach. Liam wasn't too bad at surfing. I can barely swim.

' Niall revealed he is still in contact with Liam's family as they all 'shared those experiences' of finding global fame as teenagers together. The Slow Hands hitmaker's new album, Dinner Party, includes a tribute to Liam called End of an Era, and he thinks the late star would have liked it because he enjoyed 'songs that went somewhere'.

Although the rest of One Direction haven't heard the song yet, Louis Tomlinson wrote his own tribute to Liam, Dark to Light. Niall recalled 'sharing the loss' with fans when he watched his friend Louis in concert in Paris last month. Niall, Liam and Louis found fame on The X Factor in 2010 alongside bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

It comes after Niall revealed he won't be attending his ex-bandmate Harry's wedding, after the singer got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz. Harry is believed to have gotten engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight month romance - with Zoë pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger. Niall was asked about the upcoming nuptials during a recent radio interview, but joked he was 'too busy' to attend Harry's big day.

Speculation surrounding Harry's wedding is mounting with sources saying the couple have been eyeing up locations in the South of France or Italy. Niall said he will always be thankful they shared that time together, though he is still struggling to grasp the fact he'll never see Liam, who found fame with Liam on The X Factor in 2010, again.

The singer, 32, broke down on the motorway and was forced to wait for the AA on the side of the road, just days after sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate. Questions have repeatedly risen about how friendly relations are between One Direction's stars since they split in 2016, with the band's only appearance together coming when they attended Liam Payne's funeral in October 2024.

Sources previously told Daily Mail that while Niall is on equable enough terms with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, all three stars have tensions with Harry. Speaking on The Edge Breakfast radio show in New Zealand this week, Niall was asked whether he had any 'big events,' such as weddings, in his diary. The singer said: 'A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's going to be very fun.

' Asked whether any of these 'mates' were those he used to work with, Niall caught on to the real meaning of the question, and said: 'All right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine … I am not going, if that's what you're asking.

' The hosts shared their disappointment, before Niall joked: 'I'm a busy man. ' Despite claims of tensions, Niall previously praised Harry's comeback single Aperture, telling Hits Radio: 'I'm delighted for him. Complete like, change of sound but yeah it's a banger, isn't it?

' Zoë recently debuted a stunning diamond on her ring finger during an appearance in Hampstead last month and it was later revealed that Harry proposed to her with a massive sparkler rumoured to cost around $1 million. She was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but they ended their relationship in October 2024. Zoe was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020.

The Batman star is said to be drawn to the idea of a summer wedding with ideas around decorations and dresses having also been discussed





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