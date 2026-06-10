Niall Horan Announces Australian Tour for February 2027

Niall Horan has announced a return to Australia for a series of arena shows in February 2027, with emerging artist Jude York set to support the Irish singer-songwriter.

Niall Horan has announced a return to Australia for a series of arena shows in February 2027 , with emerging artist Jude York set to support the Irish singer-songwriter.

The tour, produced by TEG Live, will see Horan perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, but Perth has been left out of the itinerary. This news comes as a surprise, given Horan's previous success in Australia, where his debut solo album opened at No. 1 on the ARIA chart in 2017.

As a member of One Direction, Horan made Billboard chart history when the pop group's 2012 debut album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the pop group the first British act to debut atop the chart with a first album. The group went on to achieve three additional consecutive No. 1 bows, making them the first group in Billboard 200 history to see its first four studio albums enter at the chart summit.

Horan's success in Australia has been impressive, with his debut solo album landing at No. 1 on the midweek U.K. chart, where it is on track to become his third leader, according to the Official Charts Company. The tour is set to kick off in Australia on Thursday, June 18 at 2pm local time, with fan club and partner presales kicking off from Monday, June 15 at 1pm local time.

Tickets for the tour will be available on the TEG Live website, with fans able to register for presales through the website. Horan's return to Australia is a highly anticipated event, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the Irish singer-songwriter perform live. With a bigger and better show planned, Horan is set to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for his Australian fans.

The support from Australian fans has always been amazing, and Horan is excited to get back over there and play his new songs for them. The tour will feature a mix of old and new material, with Horan set to perform a selection of his hit songs, as well as some of his new material. Fans can expect a high-energy show, with plenty of surprises and special moments throughout the performance.

With his charismatic stage presence and undeniable talent, Horan is sure to deliver a memorable experience for his Australian fans. The tour is a testament to Horan's enduring popularity in Australia, and fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see him perform live. With his unique blend of pop, rock, and folk influences, Horan is a true original, and his music continues to captivate audiences around the world.

As a solo artist, Horan has achieved significant success, with his debut solo album landing at No. 1 on the ARIA chart in 2017. He has also had success in the U.K., where his music has been well-received by fans and critics alike. With his new tour, Horan is set to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for his Australian fans, and fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see him perform live.

The tour will feature a mix of old and new material, with Horan set to perform a selection of his hit songs, as well as some of his new material. Fans can expect a high-energy show, with plenty of surprises and special moments throughout the performance. With his charismatic stage presence and undeniable talent, Horan is sure to deliver a memorable experience for his Australian fans





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Niall Horan Australian Tour February 2027 Jude York TEG Live

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