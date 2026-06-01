Niall Horan Admits Jealousy Over Harry Styles' Success

Niall Horan has spoken about his feelings of jealousy towards his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' stratospheric success. The singer, 32, said he feels a 'nearly a jealousy' to watching Harry, 32, and Louis Tomlinson, 34, perform, but it spurs him on to make new music.

Niall Horan has admitted he is envious of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles ' stratospheric success as he reflected on his solo career . One Direction , who were catapulted to global fame after starring on The X Factor in 2010, announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016 and have since focused on their solo career s.

Now, Niall, 32, has said 'there's nearly a jealousy' to watching three-time Grammy Award winner Harry, 32, and bandmate Louis Tomlinson, 34, perform, but it spurs him on to make new music. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Dinner Party singer said: 'Watching mates release stuff is fuel to the fire, there's nearly a jealousy to it.

'My solo career has been a nice slow build, which is the idea because the aim is to have a bit of longevity - my favourite artists have had 50-year careers. I love walking the dog around the place but this is what I was born to do.

' Asked whether there would be a One Direction reunion, the Irish star added: 'God knows, I mean look at Harry there, look at Louis, the boys are flying, so God knows but everyone still asks about it, it's exciting.

' Niall Horan has admitted he is envious of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' stratospheric success as he reflected on his solo career One Direction, who were catapulted to global fame after starring on The X Factor in 2010, announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016 and have since focused on their solo careers; pictured L-R Niall, Harry, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson in 2013 Harry has had huge success following going solo after releasing his albums Harry Styles, Fine Line, Harry's House and more recently Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally.

During this time, he has won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Performance for single Watermelon Sugar. The As It Was singer is currently on massive global Together Together stadium tour which will see him perform a historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium this summer.

Meanwhile Niall is set to release his fourth studio album Dinner Party, on June 5, following the success of his 2023 album The Show. Niall, Harry and Louis found fame alongside bandmates Zayn Malik, who quit 1D in 2015, and Liam Payne, who tragically died aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

It comes after Niall revealed he won't be attending his ex-bandmate Harry's wedding, after the singer got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz. Harry is believed to have gotten engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight month romance - with Zoë pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger. Niall was asked about the upcoming nuptials during a recent radio interview, but joked he was 'too busy' to attend Harry's big day.

Speculation surrounding Harry's wedding is mounting with sources saying the couple have been eyeing up locations in the South of France or Italy. Questions have repeatedly risen about how friendly relations are between One Direction's stars since they split in 2016, with the band's only appearance together coming when they attended Liam Payne's funeral in October 2024.

Niall, 32, has now said 'there's nearly a jealousy' to watching three-time Grammy Award winner Harry, 32, and bandmate Louis Tomlinson, 34, perform, but it spurs him on to make new music He said: 'Watching mates release stuff is fuel to the fire, there's nearly a jealousy to it. My solo career has been a nice slow build, which is the idea because the aim is to have a longevity' Read More Niall Horan says he is 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is 'happy' Sources previously told Daily Mail that while Niall is on equable enough terms with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, all three stars have tensions with Harry.

Speaking on The Edge Breakfast radio show in New Zealand this week, Niall was asked whether he had any 'big events,' such as weddings, in his diary. The singer said: 'A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's going to be very fun.

' Asked whether any of these 'mates' were those he used to work with, Niall caught on to the real meaning of the question, and said: 'All right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine … I am not going, if that's what you're asking.

' The hosts shared their disappointment, before Niall joked: 'I'm a busy man. ' Despite claims of tensions, Niall previously praised Harry's comeback single Aperture, telling Hits Radio: 'I'm delighted for him. Complete like, change of sound but yeah it's a banger, isn't it?

' Zoë recently debuted a stunning diamond on her ring finger during an appearance in Hampstead last month and it was later revealed that Harry proposed to her with a massive sparkler rumoured to cost around $1 million. She was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but they ended their relationship in October 2024. Zoe was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 202





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