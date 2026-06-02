Nia Sanchez Throws Enchanted Fairy Garden Birthday Party for Twin Daughters, Shares Parenting Insights

Nia Sanchez celebrated her twin daughters' first birthday with a magical fairy-themed party, surrounded by family and Bravo castmates. She discusses postpartum depression, intentional parenting, and supports Miss Mexico in a scandal.

Nia Sanchez , a former Miss USA and star of The Valley , hosted a whimsical fairy garden -themed first birthday party for her twin daughters , Isabelle and Zariah Rose, on May 31 at her Santa Clarita, California home.

The celebration, organized with planner Beebizy, featured magical details including decor by Laura Luxe Designs, florals from FLR, a play station from JaylasPlayland, children's activities from Sweet and Social Kids, and treats from Little Fig Cookies and Shirin Bakery. The event drew nearly 40 guests, including several castmates from The Valley, highlighting the close friendships Nia shares, particularly with co-star Kristen.

The twins, along with their older brother Asher, aged 4, enjoyed a soft play area and a ball pit, allowing them to simply be playful children. Their father, Danny, noted the family's excitement for the party, with the kids counting down for a week. The theme included fairy wings for the girls and superhero capes for the boys, which everyone embraced.

Nia emphasized the importance of one-on-one time with each child, such as simple trips to coffee shops or Target, where the kids eagerly help with tasks like grocery shopping. She described the household as 'fun chaos' but stressed that ensuring each child feels loved and special is a priority. Nia, who has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression, used the platform to offer support to other new mothers, encouraging them that they are not alone.

In a separate matter, Nia commented on the Miss Universe controversy involving Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, praising Bosch's courage to speak out on her podcast, 'Hold My Crown.

' Additionally, the news briefly mentioned that James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, has remarried, noting that hearts are full





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Nia Sanchez Birthday Party Twin Daughters The Valley Miss USA Postpartum Depression Parenting Fairy Garden Bravo

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