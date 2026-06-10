Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko Address Marriage Struggles, Therapy Efforts, and Public Backlash After 'The Valley' Episodes

Reality TV couple Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko from 'The Valley' discuss their commitment to repairing their marriage following on-screen conflicts, intense public scrutiny, and hurtful comments. They reveal their reliance on couples therapy, improved communication, and the support of parents who relate to their parenting and marital challenges.

Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko are bringing the magic to their daughter Adelaide's 1st birthday. The Valley stars invited nearly 40 guests to their Santa Clarita, California, home on Sunday, May 31, for a whimsical birthday celebration inspired by an enchanted fairy garden.

"Adelaide was having a lot of fun," Nia, 36, exclusively shared. The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny following their tumultuous dynamics depicted on the reality series.

"We are committed to our marriage and we're both committed to making it work," Nia explained. "Depending on the season of life and who's going through what and all those things, it might mean that one person is putting in a little more work than the other, but we both are committed to making it work.

" Their on-screen conflict, particularly an incident where Danny felt Nia wasn't sufficiently supportive ahead of a drag competition, culminated in a tense fight that broke the fourth wall. This raw portrayal sparked debate among viewers and even some costars.

Nia acknowledged the difficulty of having marital struggles broadcast globally: "All marriages go through ups and downs and highs and lows, and I feel like nobody wants their lower moments in their marriage to be all over the world on TV. But all we could do was live our life in the realest way that it was in that moment, and all we can do now is continue to work hard on our marriage to get back to a healthy and strong place because that's always been our foundation.

" The parents of Asher (4), twins Isabelle and Zariah (2), and Adelaide (12 months) are engaging in consistent couples therapy and focusing on improving communication. "If you watch the season, our communication was not great in that window of time," Nia admitted. Danny expressed deep regret for his behavior, stating on Instagram that he is "embarrassed by and not proud of" certain scenes.

He also described the backlash as overwhelming, noting thousands of hate comments that are "so hard and so vulgar and so just extreme," a experience unlike any he's faced. Amidst the criticism, the couple has also received support from viewers who relate to their struggles.

"There's been an overwhelming support of obviously not my behavior, but of people that have kids, of people that have been in marriages for a really long time, saying, 'Look, we get it. We've had moments like these over and over,'" Danny shared, characterizing it as "a tough season of life regardless.

" The pair also subtly addressed comments from a costar regarding their marriage on Nia's "Hold My Crown" podcast, recorded July 3. As they gear up for a potential second season of The Valley, they appear to have additional interpersonal challenges, possibly involving costar Jax Taylor, to navigate.

Nevertheless, they remain dedicated to each other and their family, striving to rebuild a healthy partnership after a very public rough patch





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The Valley Nia Sanchez Danny Booko Marriage Couples Therapy Reality TV Public Backlash Family Parenting Communication

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