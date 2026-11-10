NHTSA Questions Waymo School Bus Fix as New Crash Involving Child Raises Safety Concerns

The NHTSA is reviewing Waymo's recall of more than 2,800 robotaxis as flood, construction zone, and blackout incidents add to safety concerns about its autonomous cabs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a formal review of Waymo's recall affecting more than 2,800 vehicles to determine if a late 2025 software update actually fixed the issue of cabs driving past stopped school buses. While Waymo stated that the rollout was completed in November 2025 and resolved the problem, the agency reports that most of the reported incidents occurred after that date. This discrepancy has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the fix and the overall reliability of the autonomous fleet.

The school bus violations are just one part of a broader pattern of safety concerns plaguing Waymo taxis in recent months. The company continues to expand its operating areas despite these recurring issues, maintaining that its autonomous vehicles are involved in 95% fewer crashes resulting in serious injury compared to human-driven cars. However, recent events including flooded road incursions, construction zone errors, and a new incident involving a child have intensified scrutiny from regulators and the public alike.

Also read Feds investigate Waymo recall after continued school bus violations

In late April 2026, a Waymo cab in San Antonio, Texas, drove into a flooded section of road even though the system identified the water might be too deep. The vehicle slowed down but did not stop, creating a risk of stalling or being swept away if water levels rose. No passengers were in immediate danger because the car was empty, but Waymo has since removed high-risk flood roads from its service areas while working on a technical fix.

Construction zones have also exposed significant gaps in Waymo's driving logic. Reports indicate that Waymo cabs have driven into closed construction zones at least 13 times within five weeks across two operating areas. The first incident occurred in Phoenix in early April 2026 when a taxi ignored a ramp closure sign. Despite implementing restrictions on freeway driving, vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area entered active construction lanes in May 2026, leading to an expanded recall of over 3,000 vehicles.

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A major blackout in San Francisco in December 2025 further highlighted operational vulnerabilities when Waymo taxis stalled at powered-off red lights during a fire-induced outage. The stalled vehicles blocked streets and prevented emergency crews from responding quickly, with one emergency vehicle held up for 40 minutes. Waymo was forced to shut down service, and at least 63 vehicles required manual retrieval, raising concerns about how autonomous systems handle infrastructure failures.

Compounding these mechanical and software issues is a disturbing report that a Waymo robotaxi hit a nine-year-old girl outside an elementary school. The incident occurred in January 2026 when the girl climbed out of a stopped car in a line of traffic. The robotaxi was traveling around 17 mph in a 25 mph school zone and struck the child, who suffered minor injuries. This event has triggered a specific NHTSA investigation into whether the vehicle exercised sufficient caution near schools during drop-off times.

Further complicating the school bus narrative is evidence that remote human agents may influence vehicle decisions incorrectly. In a January 2026 incident, a Waymo vehicle stopped behind a school bus but proceeded after a remote agent mistakenly confirmed no children were present, despite other drivers failing to stop. This highlights a critical vulnerability where human support errors can lead to dangerous outcomes, suggesting that the problem extends beyond code to include operational oversight.

Taken together, these incidents demonstrate that Waymo's challenges are multifaceted, ranging from environmental perception failures to critical decision-making errors in high-stakes scenarios. As the NHTSA continues its review, the company faces pressure to prove that its recalls and software patches are genuinely effective. The outcome of these investigations will likely dictate the pace of Waymo's expansion and the level of trust the public places in autonomous transportation.