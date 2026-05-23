NHS Waiting List Numbers Dropping, But Patients Are Being 'Quietly - and Deliberately - Lost from the Figures Altogether by an Administrative Sleight of Hand'

The author discusses their experiences dealing with patients who are being denied or put on unnecessarily long waiting lists. They express skepticism towards the claims made by former Health Secretary Wes Streeting and the impact that it may have on patient care.

Over the course of the past year, the author has observed an increasing trend of rejection of scans , referrals, and treatments from hospital departments within their busy north London GP practice.

They discuss patients like a 73-year-old otherwise healthy guitar teacher diagnosed with arthritis who was refused an ultrasound scan and steroid injection, and had to wait for a year for NHS physiotherapy, pushing him out of the workforce. Another example is a young woman suffering with severe gynecological problems who was discharged back to the GP to be managed without any treatment.

The author expresses skepticism towards former Health Secretary Wes Streeting's claim that NHS waiting lists are falling and that ministers are 'on track' to deliver a rapid reduction in history, as they observe the opposite trend in the front line practices





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS Waiting Lists Rejection Of Scans Patient Rejection Health Services Patients Denied Care NHS Filters Out Patients Waiting List Problems Patients Waiting For Treatment In NHS Patients Pushed Out Of Workforce NHS Turning Patient Care Into Statistics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disneyland brings back a park-hopper perk everyone has been waiting forThe rule change will bring allow daily visitors to cross between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure at any time.

Read more »

Congrats, Dallas: Olōyō, the restaurant we've been waiting for, opens soonAfter years of refining their craft through hyper-popular pop-ups, the team behind Molino Oloyo is ready to open their new home in East Dallas.

Read more »

Just Buy It: Waiting For Lidar In The Rivian R2 Might Not Be Worth The HeadacheThe Rivian R2 won't launch with lidar and isn't planned to have a retrofit available. Rivian says that you won't notice a difference for years.

Read more »

A-List Attend A-List Event: Stars Pose at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026A multitude of celebrities, including Ciara Miller, Coco Rocha, Lisa Rinna, Tara Reid, Sofia Carson, Heidi Klum, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Eva Longoria, Geena Davis, Zara Larsson, and Lizzo, attend the annual amfAR Gala Cannes 2026.

Read more »