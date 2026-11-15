NHS Trust Waiting Times Expose Stark Postcode Lottery in England

New analysis reveals severe disparities in NHS waiting times across England, with some trusts failing 18-week targets while others succeed. The postcode lottery impacts patient care as winter pressures mount.

Patients across England face a stark postcode lottery regarding NHS waiting times, with significant disparities emerging between healthcare trusts. National data for September reveals that 65.8 per cent of patients on NHS waiting lists had been waiting 18 weeks or less. This figure represents the highest proportion recorded since September 2021. Despite this national improvement, the health service continues to miss its core target of starting treatment for 92 per cent of patients within 18 weeks of referral.

Severe Delays at Mid and South Essex Trust

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust recorded the worst performance among large providers. Just 51.6 per cent of patients at this trust had waited 18 weeks or less. Consequently, almost half of the patient list exceeded the standard target timeframe. This trust operates Basildon University Hospital, Broomfield Hospital, and Southend University Hospital.

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University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust followed with similarly poor metrics. Only 52 per cent of patients had waited 18 weeks or less. The trust manages Royal Sussex County Hospital and Worthing Hospital among others. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust ranked third worst. Only 54.7 per cent of its patients met the 18-week benchmark.

High Performance at Moorfields Eye Hospital

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust demonstrated superior efficiency. 85.6 per cent of patients waited 18 weeks or less. Only about one in seven patients at this trust exceeded the target wait time. This trust specializes in eye care and operates distinct from general acute hospitals.

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Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust ranked second in the country. 83.6 per cent of its patients remained within the 18-week target. The trust runs the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital. Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust came in third. 82.7 per cent of its patients met the standard. It operates Royal Berkshire Hospital and Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Operational Cancellations Breach 28-Day Standards

Beyond initial waiting lists, last-minute operation cancellations create further delays for patients. Separate figures from October 2025 to September 2026 highlight wide disparities in cancellation rates. NHS rules require offers of new dates within 28 days for non-clinical cancellations. Many trusts fail to meet this specific requirement.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust faced significant challenges. 625 operations were cancelled at the last minute during the 12-month period. The trust recorded 498 breaches of the 28-day standard. This equates to 79.7 per cent of the number of cancellations. Staff shortages and bed availability often drive these sudden changes.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Foundation Trust also struggled. There were 124 breaches compared to 196 cancellations. This results in a 63.3 per cent breach rate. Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust reported 117 breaches. These occurred against 202 cancellations, making up 57.9 per cent. Some trusts like Royal United Hospitals Bath reported no breaches.

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Mounting Pressure Ahead of Winter Season

These findings emerge as the NHS faces intense pressure ahead of winter. October saw record attendances at accident and emergency departments. More than 2.5 million people visited A&E units during the month. Ambulance services also responded to almost 870,000 incidents.

This represents a 7.7 per cent increase compared to October of the previous year. Demand on emergency services continues to rise sharply. The health service is now dealing with the aftermath of these record numbers. Hospitals are preparing for even higher volumes in the coming months.

Professor Frankie Swords, the national medical director, issued a warning last month. He stated that hospitals are seeing ominous early signs of winter pressures. Trusts must now manage limited resources while patient numbers remain high. The disparity in waiting times underscores the uneven capacity across the system. Patients in some regions face significantly longer waits than others. This uneven distribution of care remains a critical challenge for NHS England.