Dr Usman Butt wins £101,338.74 after Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust denied him a surgery chair role despite a 99 percent likelihood, revealing systemic racial bias against BAME staff.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Usman Butt has been awarded £101,338.74 in compensation after the Manchester Employment Tribunal ruled that the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust discriminated against him on the basis of his race. The landmark judgment highlights severe procedural and cultural failings within the healthcare organization, which is headquartered in Manchester and employs thousands of staff across various divisions.

Dr. Butt, who has served with the Trust since August 2015, successfully sued the organization after being denied a promotion to the role of Chair of the Division of Surgery. The tribunal found that the decision-making process was marred by systemic errors and that Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) employees were treated as second-class citizens compared to their white counterparts.

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Core Details Of The Tribunal Judgment

Usman Butt applied for the leadership position in May 2022 but was initially rejected due to a lack of required experience. However, in November 2023, he was advised to apply again and became the sole candidate for the post. Evidence presented to the tribunal showed that he held a Master of Business Administration and a Senior Leader Level Seven degree, both awarded with distinction, and was a chartered manager by the Chartered Management Institute.

During the selection process, Dr. Butt scored above the threshold and was deemed appointable by a stakeholder panel consisting of nine members. He delivered a well-structured presentation and responded effectively to questioning. One panel member noted that he met all essential requirements and one of two desirable criteria regarding management qualifications. Despite this unanimous positive assessment, he was not appointed.

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The judge described the procedural failings as systemic and numerous, noting that the Trust failed to adhere to its own fair employment practices. The tribunal heard that Usman Butt was explicitly told he was 99 percent likely to receive the appointment. This assurance came despite concerns from some panel members about his experience in a small department, even though the Surgery Division comprised only 1,033 employees.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Dr. Butt claims that the Trust later appointed a white British doctor who he believed was less experienced and qualified. The investigation revealed that this candidate was asked different interview questions than Dr. Butt was. The previous holder of the role, who had resigned, was asked to remain in the position temporarily before the new appointment was finalized.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Trust uncovered deeper issues regarding workplace culture. Barrister Carlo Breen, who conducted the review, stated he was troubled by allegations that BAME staff felt treated as second-class citizens. He emphasized that perceived cronyism and a lack of independence within the leadership led to legitimate concerns being ignored.

A British Asian consultant spinal surgeon, who had also been rejected for similar senior roles, testified before the tribunal. He described a deeply embedded culture where senior leadership positions were frequently allocated through informal networks. These networks tended to exclude BAME clinicians, creating an environment where white colleagues were 1.86 times more likely to be appointed from shortlisting.

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Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The financial award of £101,338.74 covers both injury to feelings and financial losses suffered by Dr. Butt as a result of the discrimination. The ruling serves as a stark indicator of the challenges faced by minority staff in UK healthcare institutions. The report indicated that the Trust needed to urgently engage with colleagues to understand why such perceptions of racism persisted.

Usman Butt moved to a different NHS Trust in July 2024 after his notice period expired. The Manchester Employment Tribunal's decision underscores the necessity for healthcare providers to implement robust, transparent promotion processes. The case highlights the urgent need for accountability to prevent such discriminatory outcomes in the future.

The findings from the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust suggest that broader cultural reforms are necessary. Employment Judge Phil Allen's critique of the systemic failures has drawn attention to the need for rigorous monitoring of appointment procedures. This case sets a precedent for how organizations must address internal biases and ensure equal opportunities for all staff members.