Kira Mitchell was diagnosed with PTSD after an NHS therapist developed an inappropriate friendship. The therapist was fired but can still practice privately, prompting calls for regulatory reform.

Kira Mitchell, a 36-year-old mother of two from Newbury, Berkshire, has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after her National Health Service therapist engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship. The mental health specialist, who had 25 years of experience, initiated daily contact outside of clinical sessions, leading to what Mitchell describes as a catastrophic breakdown of professional boundaries. The incident has sparked urgent demands for stricter regulations governing therapists who cross ethical lines with vulnerable patients.

Boundary Violations During Therapy Sessions

The therapist first breached protocol just one month into Mitchell's treatment by providing her personal mobile number for contact at any time. Initially appearing professional, the interactions shifted rapidly into a daily routine of text messages, phone calls, and video chats. The pair discussed favorite television shows, exchanged photos of dogs, and even planned a shared holiday, creating a dynamic that Mitchell believed was an accidental friendship rather than a therapeutic alliance. This blurring of roles caused significant confusion, as Mitchell noted she could no longer distinguish between clinical therapy and casual social catching up.

Also read OKC Thunder Need More Production From Ajay Mitchell

Psychological Impact and Diagnosis Timeline

The relationship deteriorated when the therapist began sharing deeply personal and sensitive issues, including topics of a sexual nature, effectively reversing the caregiver dynamic. Mitchell found herself prioritizing her therapist's welfare over her own mental health, becoming increasingly concerned for the professional's personal life. This emotional burden culminated in a severe mental breakdown for Mitchell in June 2024, when the therapist suggested she seek a new professional. By October 2024, Mitchell reported the behavior to the NHS Trust, presenting evidence of the extensive communication. In January 2025, Mitchell received an official PTSD diagnosis and learned that her former therapist had been dismissed.

Advertisement

NHS Trust Response and Professional Consequences

Specialists at the NHS Trust described the therapist's actions as psychological abuse, citing the crossing of ethical boundaries and the intentional distress caused to the patient. The trust issued a formal letter confirming that the therapist had been fired and barred from working at any NHS facility. Despite this termination, the therapist informed Mitchell via text message in January 2025 that she had been dismissed on a Thursday. The professional consequences were immediate for Mitchell as well, who stated that the trauma forced her to leave her previous career as a care company manager due to the inability to trust others.

Current Legal Loopholes and Public Safety Concerns

Under current UK regulations, a therapist dismissed by the NHS is not prohibited from continuing to see patients in private practice. This legal gap has drawn sharp criticism from Mitchell, who argues that individuals like herself are left vulnerable to repeated abuse. She is calling for legislative changes that would prevent dismissed therapists from practicing altogether, emphasizing that the effects of therapy abuse can be equally catastrophic as physical or sexual misconduct. With thousands of potential victims in the UK, Mitchell urges the implementation of tougher safeguards to ensure patient safety and prevent professionals who breach trust from continuing their careers.