Kira Mitchell, 36, developed PTSD after her NHS therapist formed a friendship, texting daily and sharing personal secrets. She now demands stricter regulations for therapists.

Kira Mitchell, a 36-year-old mother of two from Newbury, Berkshire, has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder following a severe breach of professional conduct by her National Health Service therapist. The woman sought help for mental health issues but instead experienced what she describes as the worst thing to ever happen to her, leading to a complete breakdown of her trust in others and forcing her to leave her career. Her case has sparked a public demand for tighter regulations regarding how therapists who cross ethical lines are allowed to continue practising after dismissal.

How Professional Boundaries Were Violated

The therapeutic relationship began with standard professional interactions, but the dynamic shifted drastically within just one month of treatment. The therapist provided Kira Mitchell with her personal mobile number, stating that she could be contacted at any time for support outside of scheduled sessions. This initial step blurred the lines between clinical care and personal connection, encouraging Kira to reach out for non-urgent matters. The therapist began calling and texting most days, transitioning the interaction from a structured medical consultation into an informal, daily communication channel that resembled a personal friendship rather than a clinical partnership.

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Over time, the nature of these communications deepened into what Kira Mitchell later identified as an accidental friendship. The pair began discussing their favourite television shows, exchanging photos of their dogs, and even planning holidays and spa days together. This shift was not merely social; it involved the therapist offloading her own personal issues onto the patient. Kira Mitchell recalls that the therapist shared extremely sensitive and, at times, sexualized details about her own life, reversing the roles of caregiver and patient. Kira found herself becoming more concerned about the therapist's welfare than the therapist was concerned about Kira's mental health, creating a dangerous power imbalance and emotional dependency.

Psychological Abuse And Official Findings

The relationship reached a crisis point in June 2024 when Kira Mitchell experienced a severe mental health breakdown. Around this time, the therapist suggested that Kira see another professional, which led to the dissolution of their informal friendship. By October 2024, Kira approached the NHS Trust to report the nature of her interactions, presenting evidence of the daily texts, calls, and the inappropriate sharing of personal secrets. Specialists at the trust reviewed the evidence and were shocked by the extent of the boundary violations, concluding that Kira had been a victim of psychological abuse.

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The NHS Trust formally acknowledged that the former therapist had crossed ethical boundaries by being far too personal with the patient, causing Kira Mitchell significant distress. Despite the internal investigations confirming the abuse, the resolution process left Kira feeling vulnerable. She was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder in January 2025, a condition she attributes directly to the trauma of the betrayal. The official stance from the trust was clear that the behavior constituted abuse, yet the consequences for the perpetrator were limited to dismissal from public service roles.

Consequences For Patient And Public Safety

Despite being dismissed from her NHS position in January 2025, the former therapist remains eligible to practise privately. Kira Mitchell received a text message from the therapist on that day stating, 'They dismissed me on Thursday,' highlighting the abruptness of the termination. This loophole in the current regulatory framework allows therapists who have been found guilty of serious ethical breaches to continue seeing patients in private settings. Kira Mitchell argues that this lack of a blanket ban on practising means that other vulnerable individuals could suffer similar catastrophic psychological and emotional damage at the hands of the same unregulated professional.

Kira Mitchell is now calling for legal changes to ensure that therapists dismissed from the NHS are prevented from practising in any capacity. She emphasizes that the effects of therapy abuse, whether psychological, sexual, or physical, can be lifelong and devastating. The case has left her isolated, unable to trust anyone, including those with extensive professional experience in mental health care. Her story serves as a stark warning about the power dynamics in therapeutic relationships and the urgent need for comprehensive oversight to protect patients from those who exploit their vulnerabilities for personal gratification or emotional support.