NHS Slashing Recruitment Plan with AI Shift

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is proposing to slash recruitment and instead use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help doctors treat patients. The plan aims to avoid 'financial ruin' by relying on technology to reduce staffing levels.

The NHS is proposing to slash recruitment to avoid ' financial ruin ' and instead use AI to help doctors treat patients. A leaked workforce plan, being finalized by health officials, suggests that the NHS in England will have to rely on technology to get by with hundreds of thousands fewer staff than the previous Conservative government had planned.

The controversial amendments were drawn up while Labour leadership hopeful Wes Streeting was health secretary. Mr Streeting quit last week with an attack on Sir Keir Starmer, stating that he had lost confidence in the prime minister and warning 'where we need vision, we have a vacuum'.

James Murray, Mr Streeting's successor and previously chancellor Rachel Reeves' deputy at the Treasury, will now have to decide whether to press ahead with the proposals, which are due to be published within weeks. To manage the shortage of staff, the draft plan envisages far wider use of AI, including instances where technology can completely substitute for a role.

The NHS is likely to have enough doctors to meet forecast demand by 2034/35, and it sets out plans to stop doctors leaving, including allowing staff to exchange some of their pension contributions for higher pay. However, concerns have been raised about the reliance on unproven technology and whether it is the right approach, particularly given the NHS's struggles with using existing technology





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NHS Recruitment Financial Ruin AI Doctors Specialists Vision Lack Thereof Chopping And Changing AI In The NHS Scepticism

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