NHS sick leave epidemic costing taxpayers £4.6 billion a year, report warns

A new report by Policy Exchange reveals that NHS sickness absence rates have soared, costing £4.6 billion annually and leaving the equivalent of 80,000 staff absent. The report blames generous sick pay and calls for reforms to reduce absence and improve patient care.

The NHS is facing a severe sickness absence crisis, with the equivalent of 80,000 staff off work at any one time, costing taxpayers £4.6 billion annually, according to a damning report from the Policy Exchange think tank.

The report, titled 'NHS: Heal Thyself', warns that exceptionally generous sick pay arrangements are fuelling a 'sick leave epidemic' that often comes at the expense of patients languishing on waiting lists. Sickness absence rates in the NHS have soared by more than a fifth over the past decade, and the crisis is now so severe that the absent workers could fully staff 80 additional hospitals.

The report concludes that sickness management in the NHS is financially unsustainable, operationally damaging, and ultimately unfair to both patients and staff. Policy Exchange researchers examined responses to Freedom of Information requests, NHS workforce data, and interviews with occupational health and HR professionals.

They found that the NHS in England, which employs over 1.5 million people and is the country's largest employer, offers up to six months of sick leave on full pay, followed by a further six months on half pay. In contrast, private sector workers typically receive only two to four weeks on full pay, with almost a third relying solely on statutory sick pay.

This disparity is thought to explain why the NHS recorded a sickness absence rate of 5.15% in 2024, nearly three times higher than the UK private sector average of 1.8% and significantly above the public sector average of 2.9%. Over the past decade, sickness absence rates within NHS trusts and integrated care boards have increased by 21%, with long-term sickness over 28 days rising by 43% between 2019 and 2024.

The number of staff going on long-term sick leave and not returning to work increased by 42% over the same period. Poor mental health accounts for around a third of NHS sick leave, and absence levels are higher among some groups of managers and administrators than frontline clinicians, though more than 8 million days of clinician time are still lost each year.

The report identifies exceptionally generous sick pay arrangements, weak management accountability, and inadequate occupational health provision as key drivers of persistently high absence rates. It also finds strong correlations between high sickness absence and poor staff morale, weak leadership, stress, and burnout. Policy Exchange is calling for an overhaul of NHS sickness policies and practices to bring them in line with the private sector.

Recommendations include reducing the period in which staff can receive full sick pay from six months to 28 days, introducing a day-one clinical assessment for NHS staff calling in sick, expanding the use of alternative duties and remote working to support return-to-work pathways, and increasing accountability measures for senior managers in poorly performing trusts that fail to reduce absence rates to a target of 2.7%. The report also advocates for regular medical certification and work capability reviews for long-term absence, as well as a new specialist occupational health service across all NHS organisations.

Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi commented that people are struggling to get appointments and waiting lists are out of control, while Lord Carter of Coles noted that we cannot afford for so many people to be off sick in an organisation meant to tackle illness, urging managers to be incentivised to bring people back to work quickly





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