NHS Rolls Out Revolutionary Five-Session Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy Treatment Nationwide

A groundbreaking stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) therapy for early-stage prostate cancer is being rolled out across all 48 radiotherapy centres in England, reducing treatment sessions from 20 to just five, cutting side effects, and freeing up thousands of hospital appointments to tackle waiting lists.

Thousands of men with prostate cancer will benefit from a trailblazing new NHS therapy that slashes appointments by three-quarters and has fewer side effects. The precision treatment uses higher doses of radiation and fires beams at the tumour from multiple directions, allowing doctors to cut sessions from 20 to just five.

The process, stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), also reduces the risk of tumours growing or spreading while sparing healthy tissue. NHS England said all 48 radiotherapy centres in England will be offering it to men with early prostate cancer within the next three months. Some centres will begin using it next week after UK-led clinical trials demonstrated the benefits. SABR is typically delivered in five doses over a fortnight, meaning shorter waiting lists and saving so many trips to hospital.

Around 17,500 men are diagnosed with low or intermediate-risk prostate cancer in England each year and they may be eligible for SABR. Modelling by NHS England suggests nearly one-fifth of men with this form of cancer - around 3,500 - may take up the option. Many others choose active surveillance, where cancer is monitored until it shows signs that it may do harm.

Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) fires beams at the tumour from multiple directions, allowing doctors to cut sessions from 20 to just five Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, said: 'This cutting-edge approach will transform treatment for thousands of men with prostate cancer, helping the NHS provide far more powerful and convenient care to stop their cancer spreading.

'Having been proven effective in keeping cancer under control, this technology will not only help reduce the risk of certain side effects but also the major 'to-and-fro' burden of hospital treatment, which can be draining for patients and their families. ' Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: 'This technology lets us focus a powerful and precise beam of radiotherapy directly onto the cancer, limiting the damage to healthy cells.

'It is an important step to make this pioneering treatment available on the NHS. Though it is not suitable for everyone with prostate cancer, we'd encourage anyone with questions about treatment options to speak to their specialist team.

' Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with more than 55,000 men being diagnosed a year and around 12,300 dying from the disease. NHS England estimated the new rollout could free up around 50,000 appointments for treatment each year, helping drive down waiting lists. Amy Rylance, from Prostate Cancer UK, said: 'We're proud to have played a part in proving this treatment is safe and effective.

'We're now investing further to see whether even more men could benefit, including those whose cancer has begun to spread beyond the prostate. 'This would completely shift the paradigm in prostate cancer treatment, allowing us to cure cancers that would today be described as incurable. ' David James, of Prostate Cancer Research, said: 'Thousands of men stand to benefit from this pioneering treatment.

'We urge the NHS to roll it out as quickly as possible so men across England can access the latest advances in treatment wherever they live. ' Sir Jim, in a speech today to the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester, will set out how technology and local innovation can help cut waits and improve patient experiences





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