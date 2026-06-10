NHS Rolls Out Precision Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer, Cutting Sessions by 75%

The NHS is introducing stereotactic radiotherapy (SABR) for early prostate cancer, reducing treatment sessions from 20 to just five, with fewer side effects and faster recovery.

The National Health Service in England is set to revolutionize prostate cancer treatment with the rollout of stereotactic radiotherapy, known as SABR , which delivers high-dose radiation precisely to tumors in just five sessions instead of the standard 20.

This cutting-edge approach, proven effective in UK-led clinical trials, will be available at all 48 radiotherapy centers within three months, with some starting as early as next week. The therapy targets tumors from multiple angles, sparing healthy tissue and reducing side effects like fatigue and bowel issues. For the approximately 17,500 men diagnosed annually with low- or intermediate-risk prostate cancer, SABR offers a quicker, less disruptive treatment path.

NHS England estimates that around 3,500 men may opt for this therapy, which also frees up nearly 50,000 hospital appointments per year, helping to reduce waiting lists. Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, hailed the therapy as transformative, stating, 'This cutting-edge approach will transform treatment for thousands of men with prostate cancer, helping the NHS provide far more powerful and convenient care to stop their cancer spreading.

Having been proven effective in keeping cancer under control, this technology will not only help reduce the risk of certain side effects but also the major to-and-fro burden of hospital treatment, which can be really draining for so many patients and their families.

' Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, added that the precision delivery limits damage to healthy cells and allows men to return to their lives more quickly. He emphasized that while not suitable for everyone, patients should discuss options with their specialists. Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer in UK men, with over 55,000 diagnoses and 12,300 deaths annually. Charities like Prostate Cancer UK and Prostate Cancer Research have praised the rollout.

Amy Rylance of Prostate Cancer UK noted, 'It means men will go from needing 20 hospital trips in quick succession to just five, massively reducing the burden that cancer places on them and their loved ones.

' David James of Prostate Cancer Research highlighted that 'Thousands of men stand to benefit from this pioneering treatment. Delivering radiotherapy in just five sessions instead of twenty means less time in hospital, less disruption to family and working life, and faster access to effective care.

' Dr. Nicky Thorp of the Royal College of Radiologists expressed delight at the wider availability of SABR, which maximizes tumor radiation while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. The Daily Mail has long campaigned for improved prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, and this development marks a significant step forward in the fight against the disease





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