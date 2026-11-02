NHS Referral System Glitch Erases 127450 Patient Records

A critical NHS e-Referral system failure caused 127450 specialist referrals to vanish between February and July, leaving patients without care and prompting safety warnings.

A severe failure in the National Health Service electronic infrastructure has resulted in the complete deletion of 127450 specialist referrals earlier this year, according to a new safety report. The investigation, conducted by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body, uncovered that patient records vanished from the e-Referral System between February and July, potentially leaving individuals without necessary medical guidance or treatment.

Referral Deletion Mechanism Explained

The technical flaw stems from an inbuilt 180-day rule within the electronic referral platform which automatically removes records after six months if no clinical action has been taken. This specific algorithm was originally implemented in 2004 to prevent backlogs when waiting lists were significantly shorter than current levels. However, the system was never designed to handle the massive volume of requests it processes today, leading to the accidental erasure of new referrals that had not yet been reviewed by hospital specialists.

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During the six-month period under review, the HSSIB noted that 12.4million referrals and requests for specialist advice were submitted through the platform. While NHS England stated that 1.3million were removed after sitting for over 180 days, the majority of those had likely been reviewed or processed correctly. The critical issue involved the 127450 new referrals that disappeared without being looked at, meaning patients were left waiting for appointments that would never arrive due to the system error.

Medical Professionals Voice Concerns

Medical experts have described the flaw in the NHS e-Referral system as dangerous, warning that some patients may have seen their conditions worsen considerably as a result of the data loss. Dr Dean Eggitt, a senior GP in Doncaster, told the Daily Mail that this glitch contributes to patients feeling even more unwell, or possibly even death if they are not seen when they need to be. He emphasized that delays to specialist care can leave patients seriously ill or at risk of dying, highlighting the severe clinical implications of administrative failures.

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Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, stated that patients regularly feel forgotten by the NHS. She argued that managing referrals is too often treated as an administrative task rather than part of patients clinical care. Power noted that when this process fails, people can come to real harm, urging the public not to worry that the health service will lose track of their medical needs and progress.

Historical Context and System Pressure

The investigation revealed that similar incidents of patient data disappearance have occurred over several years, indicating a recurring systemic vulnerability. One notable instance involved 72 referrals vanishing in 2018, while another incident in 2019 saw more than 1000 patients potentially drop off a waiting list. Between 2023 and 2024, another 1000 patients had to be reinstated after disappearing from the records, suggesting the problem is not entirely new but has intensified with increased demand.

Current pressure on the health service is evident, with referrals up by around 40 per cent between 2019 and 2025. Almost 7.4million people are currently awaiting routine hospital care, including more than 113000 who have waited more than a year. This excess demand on the health service has increased the risk of patients dropping off the electronic system, as the infrastructure struggles to cope with the sheer volume of clinical referrals submitted daily.

Official Responses and Future Actions

Although the HSSIB found no evidence of direct harm, it could not rule out that some patients conditions worsened while they waited for non-existent appointments. This means affected individuals may have needed more aggressive treatment than if they had been seen sooner. NHS England told the HSSIB that the e-RS was not designed for the volume of referrals it now receives and pledged to update guidance on the risks of the 180-day rule.

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NHS England stated that no one should ever wait 180 days for their referral to be processed in any circumstance. They clarified that NHS guidance is clear that e-Referral services should not be used to manage waiting lists. The health service is working with NHS trusts to ensure they identify patients who are waiting the longest and take appropriate action to get them the care they need, aiming to prevent further data loss in the future.