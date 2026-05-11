NHS Quality of Care Facing Scrutiny and Shortage of Family Doctors

The NHS's quality of care is under fresh scrutiny due to over 134,000 written complaints about GPs made last year, especially regarding communication issues, lack of compassion, and staff attitudes. Elderly patients are even being forced to use online booking methods, while vulnerable people face difficulty in accessing face-to-face appointments. Additionally, the loss of GPs and falling numbers of family doctors have resulted in falling numbers of family doctors. The consequences and statistics related to this situation are also highlighted in the news text.

The NHS ' quality of care is under fresh scrutiny, with the number of written complaints about GPs increasing and highlighting communication issues, lack of compassion , and staff attitudes .

Over 134,000 complaints were made last year. Elderly patients are even being forced to book appointments online, against NHS rules. Since 2017, almost a quarter of GPs have left the NHS, leading to a shortage of doctors. The results represent patients' overall GP experience ratings, revealing a stark postcode lottery.

Despite NHS contracts requiring appointments to be booked over the phone or in person, some patients over the age of 75 are being forced to submit online forms if they want to see a doctor. Vulnerable people are left with no choice but to self-medicate, turn to overcrowded A&Es, or simply wait for symptoms to resolve on their own





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NHS GP Quality Of Care Communication Issues Lack Of Compassion Staff Attitudes Record Number Record-Breaking Survey Reporting Past Season Working Hours AI Triage Breakdown Communication Prescription Help Boiling Pot

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