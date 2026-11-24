New analysis reveals NHS hospital trusts saw productivity fall amid billions in extra funding, contradicting government claims of improved efficiency and patient outcomes.

New analysis indicates that hospitals in England have wasted billions in taxpayer funds despite receiving significant financial injections from the Labour government. Official data concerning 111 acute and specialist NHS hospital trusts demonstrates that many institutions are failing to convert additional cash into increased appointments, operations, or diagnostic scans. This failure suggests that the Labour administration's strategy of raising taxes and funneling extra money into the health service may have primarily expanded waste rather than improving care.

Productivity Declines With Highest Funding Increases

The most striking finding is that productivity actually fell at hospital trusts that received the largest funding increases, while it rose at those seeing smaller rises or even budget cuts. Among the half of trusts with the biggest spending hikes, productivity fell by an average of 0.9 percent. In contrast, among the other half where spending rose by less or was cut, productivity rose by 3.1 percent. This inverse relationship challenges the assumption that more money automatically yields better performance.

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Annual NHS funding in England is now £17 billion higher in real terms than before Labour took office. The Government has further pledged to ensure that health spending will be £29 billion higher in real terms in 2028/29 than before the last general election. Despite these ambitious financial targets, the immediate data shows a disconnect between investment and output.

Leadership Admits To Staggering Efficiency Loss

Dr Penny Dash, chairman of NHS England, publicly admitted this year that a staggering increase in spending had been accompanied by a significant reduction in productivity. Comparing NHS productivity figures from this April to July with the same period last year reveals a wide disparity in performance. Some hospitals boosted activity by more than 10 percent with almost no extra resources, while others received double-digit hikes without significant treatment rises.

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Former Conservative health secretary Steve Barclay criticized the situation, stating it is appalling that the vast sums spent on the NHS are not driving better patient outcomes. His comments reflect growing concern among opposition leaders and fiscal watchdogs about the lack of accountability for the massive influx of public funds into the healthcare sector.

Specific Trusts Report Stagnant Activity Amid Resource Growth

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spent £864 million last year, with resources up 16 percent in real terms. Yet activity such as appointments, operations, and A&E visits was stagnant, resulting in a 14 percent productivity fall. The trust attributed this decline to the way data was recorded, suggesting that administrative factors may play a role in the perceived inefficiency. Similarly, The Walton Centre, a specialist neuroscience hospital in Liverpool, recorded a 4.5 percent increase in resources, yet treatment fell by 3.8 percent. This resulted in a 7.9 percent productivity fall at the institution.

These specific examples highlight the variability in trust performance. While some institutions managed to maintain or improve efficiency, others saw significant drops in output despite receiving substantial budget increases. The data suggests that simply increasing budgets without addressing underlying operational issues may not lead to better healthcare delivery.

Overall Sector Growth Masks Individual Trust Failures

Despite the disparities at individual trusts, the aggregate data for the sector shows a slight improvement. Across all acute and specialist trusts, treatment overall grew by 2 percent, while resources rose by 0.8 percent. Consequently, productivity increased by 1.1 percent across the board. This overall gain, however, is heavily influenced by the subset of trusts that managed to improve efficiency despite smaller or no funding increases.

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The political fallout from these findings is significant. Andy Burnham, whose government has overseen billions more spending by hospitals, faced scrutiny after a recent visit to a pharmacy for a flu jab. Critics argue that the decline in productivity at trusts where funding increases were largest undermines the government's narrative of effective management and strategic investment in public services.

As the Labour government continues to push for higher health spending, the question remains how future budget increases will be utilized. The current data suggests that without structural reforms or better accountability mechanisms, additional funding may continue to be absorbed by inefficiencies rather than translating into tangible benefits for patients. The coming years will be critical in determining whether the pledged £29 billion increase by 2028/29 results in measurable improvements in NHS productivity and patient outcomes.