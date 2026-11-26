NHS England chief Sir Jim Mackey confirms corridor care is now normalized as flu admissions hit highest November levels this decade, warning of severe winter pressures ahead.

Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, has officially admitted that treating patients in hospital corridors has become a normalized part of the health service. This confirmation comes as flu-related hospital admissions in England are already occupying more beds than were occupied at the same point last year. The admission signals that winter pressures are set to soar significantly within the next few days.

Normalized Corridor Care Metrics And Safety

Speaking at the NHS Alliance annual conference in London, Sir Jim Mackey warned that corridor care is both unsafe and undignified for patients. He stated that while the practice is not universal, it has become embedded in specific parts of the NHS. Data from NHS England reveals that an average of 3,558 patients received care in corridors each day in October. This figure includes 2,718 patients in A&E departments and 840 in other hospital areas. The October average represents an increase from 3,310 patients per day in September. It is the highest number recorded since these specific figures began being collected in May.

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Nursing Leadership Condemns The Trend

Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, described the latest performance data as a mark of shame for the health system. Sir Jim Mackey emphasized that the situation is something no family member would want for their loved ones. He urged hospital leaders to confront the issue directly and develop tailored interventions. NHS England plans to work with local leaders over the coming weeks to identify the specific problems driving corridor care in their respective areas. The goal is to eliminate this practice as much as possible from both a safety and dignity perspective.

Flu Admissions Surpass Historical Precedents

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows that hospital admissions for flu are running at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic. The admission rate in England stood at 9.0 per 100,000 people last week. This is a sharp increase from 5.0 per 100,000 in the previous seven days. In the equivalent week in 2025, admissions stood at 4.9 per 100,000. The UKHSA confirmed that the rate has not been at such a high level at this point in November in any previous year this decade. Attendances at emergency departments for flu-like illnesses are currently above seasonally expected levels.

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Winter Pressures And Masking Protocols

Sir Jim Mackey, who is due to leave his role by April, indicated that the NHS is already several weeks into winter pressures. He predicted the situation would deteriorate over the coming days. He stated his instinct is that pressures will build over the next five to ten days. The full force of proper winter conditions is expected in about 10 to 14 days. During a recent hospital visit three weeks ago, Sir Jim Mackey had to wear a face mask for the first time in a couple of years. He noted this was a shock but praised local clinical teams for responding effectively to rising respiratory infections without waiting for instructions.

Vaccination Gaps And Financial Strain

Health officials have urged vulnerable people to get vaccinated after emerging figures showed only a third of people in certain risk groups have had their flu jab. Almost 9.5 million people under the age of 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible. These groups include individuals with lung conditions, kidney or liver disease, and diabetes. Figures show that 34.2 percent of these groups had received a flu vaccine up to November 22. Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the flu programme at the UKHSA, warned that flu can be very serious for those with chronic liver disease, chronic neurological disease, or weakened immune systems. Sir Jim Mackey also disclosed that almost three in ten NHS organisations were not meeting their financial plans at the halfway point of the financial year.