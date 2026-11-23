Daily Mail analysis reveals only five of 196 English maternity services earn CQC 'outstanding' ratings, while eight units are deemed inadequate due to safety and staffing failures.

England's maternal healthcare landscape shows a stark divide between excellence and severe deficiency, according to a comprehensive analysis of official ratings by the Care Quality Commission. The independent healthcare watchdog has assessed 196 maternity services across the country, revealing that a mere five institutions have achieved the highest possible rating of outstanding. Conversely, eight units have been graded as inadequate, highlighting significant systemic challenges within the National Health Service.

Few Top-Rated Maternity Units in England

The distribution of ratings indicates that nearly half of all maternity locations fall short of the standards expected by regulators. While 99 services are classified as good and 84 as requiring improvement, the concentration of top-tier care is extremely limited. This disparity becomes particularly critical as maternity care faces intense scrutiny following high-profile NHS scandals and inquiries that previously uncovered serious failings in care for mothers and babies.

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The data, published by the Care Quality Commission and updated earlier this month, covers NHS maternity hospitals and birth centres throughout England. Readers can explore an interactive map to compare their local maternity service with the rest of the country, determining whether their nearest unit ranks among the best or worst services in the nation.

Outstanding Services Led by West London Trust

Two of the five outstanding services are located in West London and operated by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital and St Mary's Hospital both received this prestigious rating in July 2023, following inspections conducted in March of that year. Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital is a specialist facility for women's and neonatal care, praised for strong safety practices and effective leadership. It is notable for being the birthplace of former Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury's three children, including twin daughters in 2015.

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St Mary's Hospital, renowned globally for its private Lindo Wing where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry, also secured top marks for its NHS maternity service. Inspectors highlighted skilled staff, effective risk management, and a commitment to tailoring care to individual needs. Leaders were commended for tackling staffing pressures while teams demonstrated excellence in risk management.

Royal Surrey and Regional Hospitals Achieve Top Marks

Three other hospitals joined the elite group of outstanding providers. Royal Surrey County Hospital received its rating in February 2024, approximately five months after an inspection that revealed a strong safety culture and well-trained staff. Inspectors noted that 98 per cent of women received one-to-one care during active labour, a metric of high-quality personalized attention.

Royal United Hospital Bath was rated outstanding in March 2024, with inspectors praising the close collaboration among staff and their ability to respond to risks. However, concerns remained regarding staffing shortages and gaps in emergency training. West Middlesex University Hospital earned the title in May 2023, commended for strong infection prevention measures, great teamwork, and ensuring women received timely care.

Inadequate Ratings Highlight Chronic Staffing Crises

Eight services were deemed inadequate, with four belonging to just two NHS trusts: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. These include Bedford Hospital, Luton and Dunstable Hospital, Leeds General Infirmary, and St James's University Hospital. At Bedford Hospital, inspectors uncovered chronic staffing shortages, delays in care, and a failure to learn from safety incidents. More than one in five maternity triage calls went unanswered or were abandoned.

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Luton and Dunstable Hospital suffered from staffing shortages that caused delays to births, with more than 1,000 safety incidents awaiting investigation. Leeds General Infirmary faced midwife shortages, unsafe staffing levels, poor infection control, and failures to assess risks to mothers and babies. St James's University Hospital also identified unsafe staffing levels and infection-control concerns, underscoring a broader pattern of systemic neglect in these specific regions.

Inspection Methodology and Future Implications

CQC inspectors assess maternity services across five key areas: safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness, and leadership. Services are then graded as outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate based on these criteria. While some ratings were awarded several years ago and may not fully reflect changes made since the last inspection, the current data provides a critical snapshot of service quality.

The findings serve as a warning that significant work remains to elevate the majority of maternity units to the standard of care provided by the top five institutions. With ongoing public and political pressure to improve maternal outcomes, these ratings will likely influence future resource allocation and policy decisions aimed at addressing the root causes of inadequate care.