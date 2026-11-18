The NHS will assign Neighbourhood Support Teams to nearly two million patients to deliver 24/7 home care. This initiative aims to reduce hospital admissions and save over one billion pounds annually.

The National Health Service is introducing a major structural change to healthcare delivery by establishing Neighbourhood Support Teams for nearly two million vulnerable patients. This initiative is designed to provide 24/7 support at home, ensuring that elderly individuals and those with complex conditions like dementia receive continuous care without needing emergency hospital admissions. The program represents a significant shift away from traditional hospital-centric models toward community-based health management.

NHS Home Care Team Structure and Access

These new Neighbourhood Support Teams will consist of multidisciplinary professionals including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and social carers. They will work directly with a patient's existing General Practitioner to create personalized care plans that coordinate medicine management and ongoing treatments. The primary mechanism involves scheduling regular home check-ins to detect health issues early, thereby preventing minor conditions from escalating into crises that require emergency intervention.

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In addition to physical home visits, patients and their families will have access to a dedicated hotline operating twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This service acts as a single point of contact for rapid advice on health issues, ensuring that individuals can obtain professional guidance at any time. The Department of Health and Social Care has announced that 566,000 patients will be assigned to these teams before April next year, with the total number eventually rising to 1.8 million.

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Speaking at the King's Fund annual conference in London on Wednesday, Health Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the urgent need to reform hospital corridor care. She described the current situation where frail patients are treated in corridors as truly appalling and warned that the NHS cannot survive another eighty years without such structural changes. Cooper framed the new service as a down payment on the future National Care Service promised by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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Cooper emphasized that the founders of the National Health Service never intended for extended hospital stays or repeated emergency department waits to be the default experience for aging citizens. She stated that the goal is to ensure people receive care with dignity and support in their own homes, rather than navigating fragmented services alone. The ambition is for individuals with the greatest health needs to no longer have to fight through the system by the end of the decade.

Economic Impact and Hospital Efficiency Goals

Delivering better care at home is projected to save the NHS more than one billion pounds annually. The strategy aims to avoid 4.3 million emergency bed days, which will significantly ease pressure on emergency departments and reduce the stress of overnight hospital stays for patients. Health leaders are required to establish these teams from existing budgets, with future payments contingent on successfully avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions.

The economic rationale is supported by data showing that while the most frail and vulnerable represent only four percent of the population, they account for 70 percent of emergency bed days. With 2.5 million people attending A&E in October alone, a record high for any month, the urgency for early support has become critical. The system is designed to proactively identify these high-risk individuals, including those in care homes or approaching the end of life, to manage their care proactively.

Dementia Care and Stakeholder Support

The Alzheimer's Society has welcomed the plans, noting that personalized community care is vital for people living with dementia. Tim Baverstock, head of local systems influencing at the organization, stated that early diagnosis and access to a personalized care plan can help individuals remain independent for longer. He highlighted that preventing avoidable hospital trips is especially important because unfamiliar ward environments can be confusing and distressing for dementia patients.

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Dr. Emma Rowland, the NHS executive director for performance and delivery, confirmed that the goal is to provide round-the-clock support to the most vulnerable patients and their families. If a patient enrolled in the service experiences a crisis requiring hospital admission, the support team will coordinate a rapid discharge and offer regular reviews at home. This ensures continuity of care and reduces the likelihood of readmission, fulfilling the promise of a more responsive and humane healthcare system.