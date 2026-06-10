NHS Healthcare Assistant Maxine Hickman Dies After Brain Aneurysm While Driving

Maxine Hickman, an NHS Healthcare Assistant, tragically passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm while driving and crashing into an oncoming vehicle. Her family has issued a heartfelt tribute to her, describing her as a kind, thoughtful, and selfless person who always put others first.

A family has paid a heartbreaking tribute to a 'selfless' NHS worker who died after suffering a brain aneurysm and crashing into an oncoming vehicle.

Maxine Hickman, 59, was driving her Ford Ka along Southmoor Road in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, shortly before 10am last Friday when the aneurysm struck, police said. Her car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane. She was rushed to hospital but sadly died on Monday. Her family has now issued a tribute for Ms Hickman, describing her as 'a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first'.

They said: 'Many people may already have heard about this incident, either through family and friends or online following the collision.

'It is with great sadness that we confirm that our mum passed away following the incident. 'We were later informed that she had suffered a brain aneurysm whilst driving, which led to the collision. 'Our mum worked as an NHS Healthcare Assistant and dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She was a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first.

Maxine Hickman, 59, tragically died after having a brain aneurysm while driving and crashing into an oncoming vehicle last Friday, her family said. Her family issued a heartfelt tribute to Ms Hickman, who was a 'kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first'.

'Whether it was supporting family, friends, colleagues or those in her care, she was always willing to help. 'She had a wonderful sense of humour, loved spending time with those around her, and brought warmth and kindness wherever she went. 'She was deeply loved by her family and touched the lives of many people through her generosity and compassion.

'Even after her passing, mum continued to help others through organ donation, something that reflects the caring person she was throughout her life. 'As a family, we would like to thank the emergency services, hospital staff, and everyone who has supported us with their kindness, prayers and messages during this incredibly difficult time. 'She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Wesley, Parris, Sophia and Regan





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS Healthcare Assistant Brain Aneurysm Driving Collision Tragic Death Family Tribute Generosity And Compassion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Committee to Proceed with Healthcare Transparency Hearing as Part of Trump's Great Healthcare PlanThe House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing to explore legislative solutions for healthcare price transparency, aligning with President Trump's Great Healthcare Plan and efforts to lower costs for patients and employers.

Read more »

Former Epstein Assistant Testifies Before House Oversight Committee, Claims She Knew Nothing of AbuseLesley Groff, who served as Jeffrey Epstein's executive assistant for 18 years, defended her role as strictly professional during a closed‑door hearing, while lawmakers questioned her knowledge of the daily massages that became a venue for sexual assault.

Read more »

Rubicon seeks sanctions against former assistant federal prosecutorA Davis County company once facing labor-trafficking charges claims a federal search warrant was obtained using evidence already proven to be false.

Read more »

Family Pays Tribute to 'Selfless' NHS Worker Who Died After Brain Aneurysm Behind the WheelA family is mourning the loss of Maxine Hickman, 59, an NHS Healthcare Assistant who died after suffering a brain aneurysm while driving, leading to a collision. She was described as a kind and selfless person who dedicated her life to caring for others.

Read more »