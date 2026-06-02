NHS Faces 'Sick Leave Epidemic' Costing Taxpayers £4.6 Billion Annually, Report Finds

A new report from the Policy Exchange think tank reveals that the NHS is losing the equivalent of 80,000 staff to sickness absence each year, costing taxpayers £4.6 billion. The analysis points to exceptionally generous sick pay policies as a key driver of a 'sick leave epidemic' that harms patient care. The report calls for an overhaul of NHS sickness policies to align with the private sector, including reducing full-pay sick leave and introducing day-one clinical assessments.

The National Health Service is grappling with a severe sickness absence crisis that is financially unsustainable and operationally damaging, according to a damning new report.

The Policy Exchange think tank's analysis reveals that the NHS in England loses the equivalent of 80,000 full-time staff each year to sickness absence, a shortfall that costs taxpayers an estimated £4.6 billion annually. This level of absence is so significant that the missing workers could fully staff approximately 80 additional hospitals.

The report, titled 'NHS: Heal Thyself', warns that exceptionally generous sick pay arrangements are fuelling a 'sick leave epidemic', a situation that often comes at the detriment of patients enduring lengthy waiting lists for treatment. The findings paint a picture of a system that is failing both its staff and the public it serves, with weak management accountability and inadequate occupational health provision identified as primary drivers of persistently high absence rates.

Over the past decade, sickness absence rates across NHS trusts and integrated care boards have surged by more than a fifth, increasing by 21 percent. The rise in long-term sickness-defined as absences lasting over 28 days-has been even more dramatic, soaring by 43 percent between 2019 and 2024.

Furthermore, the number of staff who go on long-term sick leave and never return to work within NHS organisations has climbed by 42 percent over the same period. The NHS recorded a sickness absence rate of 5.15 percent in 2024, which is nearly three times higher than the UK private sector average of 1.8 percent and exceeds the public sector average of 2.9 percent.

This disparity is largely attributed to the NHS's exceptionally generous pay policies, which include up to six months of sick leave on full pay, followed by a further six months on half pay. In stark contrast, private sector employees typically receive only two to four weeks on full pay, with nearly a third relying solely on statutory sick pay.

While higher absence rates are noted among some groups of managers and administrators, the impact on clinical staff remains substantial, with over 8 million days of clinician time lost each year. Approximately 36,000 of the 80,000 'lost' full-time equivalent staff are clinical professionals. Poor mental health is cited as the cause for around a third of all NHS sick leave, highlighting issues of stress, burnout, and weak leadership that correlate strongly with high absence.

Report author Gareth Lyon, head of health and social care at Policy Exchange, stated that the findings demonstrate a system that is not working for either staff or patients. He argued that the NHS should be an exemplar for supporting people to stay in or return to work, but instead witnesses tens of thousands being paid to be off work for months or years at a time.

To become more productive, reduce waiting lists, and improve patient satisfaction, he stressed the urgent need to address this systemic failure. The report proposes a comprehensive overhaul of NHS sickness policies and practices to bring them in line with private sector standards. Key recommendations include reducing the period for full-pay sick pay from six months to 28 days and introducing a 'day-one' clinical assessment for staff calling in sick.

It advocates for expanded use of alternative duties and remote working to support return-to-work pathways, along with more robust accountability measures for senior managers in poorly performing trusts that fail to reduce absence rates to a target of 2.7 percent. Additional suggestions involve implementing regular medical certification and work capability reviews for long-term absences and establishing a new specialist occupational health service across all NHS organisations.

Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Lord Carter of Coles both echoed concerns, noting that unproductive parts of the NHS cannot be afforded when waiting lists are out of control and the organisation is meant to tackle illness. They criticised the current approach as a form of 'benign neglect' and called for incentives to help managers bring people back to work quickly





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