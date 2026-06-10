NHS England Rolls Out Digital Triage Kiosks to Cut A&E Waiting Times Amid Mounting Death Toll

NHS England is urging hospitals to adopt a high-tech concierge service using digital kiosks and tablets for patient triage, aiming to slash A&E waiting times and prioritize urgent cases. The move follows a shocking report linking long waits to nearly 15,860 excess deaths in 2025. While trials show waiting times halved, patient advocates and medical leaders stress the need for inclusive implementation and systemic resources to prevent vulnerable patients from being disadvantaged.

Patients attending A&E with non-critical issues will be turned away or given an appointment and told to come back later under plans to slash long waits.

Hospitals have been urged to adopt a 'high-tech concierge service', which will allow staff to prioritise people with the most pressing needs. It will see patients directed to a kiosk or given an iPad-style tablet to fill in a questionnaire about their symptoms. Those deemed to have an urgent issue will be waved through to the waiting room for quick care, while those with less pressing conditions will be given an appointment later in the day.

Meanwhile, patients with minor ailments will be told to go elsewhere, such as a local pharmacy or their GP. Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, wants trusts to adopt the new process in order to speed up treatment this winter, when pressures are usually greatest. Only three in four patients (76.9 per cent) were treated, admitted or discharged within four hours in A&Es in April, the latest figures show.

The triage system has been developed by NHS England and is free for hospitals to use. It has already been adopted across 18 hospitals. Sir Jim said 'the big prize for this coming winter is shifting to introducing many more appointments into urgent care', with booked appointments and digital triaging in A&E departments expected to have an 'enormous' impact on staff and patients.

The triage tool has been trialled at East Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, where it has halved A&E waiting times from nearly three hours (178 minutes) to just an hour and a half (94 minutes). The new approach is designed to end the uncertainty of not knowing how long individual patients could be expected to wait and ensuring emergency doctors can focus on those who need urgent treatment the most.

It comes after a report by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine last week revealed the number of deaths linked to long waits in A&Es across England has surged almost tenfold over the past decade. It estimated there were 15,860 excess deaths associated with long waiting times in 2025 - up from 1,657 in 2015. This is now the equivalent to 305 lives lost every week.

The report examines the scale of overcrowding in emergency departments and the impact this is having on patient safety and staff. Further analysis reveals nearly half a million people (489,138) waited 24 hours or more in EDs across England. This has increased by around 150,000 patients in just three years. Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: 'Patient experience must be the outcome we're measuring, not just waiting times and attendance figures.

As digital triage rolls out more widely, it must work for all patients, not just the digitally confident. Older patients, those with disabilities, and people with limited digital access must never be disadvantaged because they couldn't use a kiosk or a tablet. And any patient who is redirected or given a later appointment slot needs explicit, easy-to-understand information about what to do if their condition deteriorates, who to call, where to go, and how quickly to act.

Without that safety-netting, vulnerable patients risk falling through the cracks. The ambition is right but patients and their experience must be at the centre of how these reforms are designed and delivered, not just the beneficiaries of them.

' Dr Ian Higginson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: 'The number of deaths linked to long stays in our Emergency Departments explicitly show the system is failing the patients it is meant to be caring for. It's shocking.

' Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: 'This is the tragic reality when people are left to wait in overcrowded and under-resourced A&Es. This catastrophe has been unfolding unchecked in our hospitals for far too long, with patients routinely being left waiting for hours, and in some cases days, in often unsuitable and degrading conditions. To bring this to an end, we need system-wide, long-term, sustainable solutions.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS A&E Waiting Times Digital Triage Patient Safety Triage Kiosk Urgent Care NHS England Royal College Of Emergency Medicine Excess Deaths Healthcare Reform Winter Pressures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missed NHS Screening Leads to Near-Fatal Aortic Aneurysm Rupture in Retired ElectricianA 78-year-old man who ignored his NHS abdominal aortic aneurysm screening invitation at 65 suffered a rupture after years of silent progression, highlighting the importance of the life-saving ten-minute ultrasound for men over 65.

Read more »

NHS Rolls Out Precision Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer, Cutting Sessions by 75%The NHS is introducing stereotactic radiotherapy (SABR) for early prostate cancer, reducing treatment sessions from 20 to just five, with fewer side effects and faster recovery.

Read more »

NHS Rolls Out Revolutionary Five-Session Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy Treatment NationwideA groundbreaking stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) therapy for early-stage prostate cancer is being rolled out across all 48 radiotherapy centres in England, reducing treatment sessions from 20 to just five, cutting side effects, and freeing up thousands of hospital appointments to tackle waiting lists.

Read more »

NHS Rolls Out Pioneering SABR Therapy for Prostate Cancer, Slashing Treatment Sessions and Side-EffectsA new NHS initiative will offer stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) to men with early prostate cancer, reducing treatment from 20 sessions to five, minimizing side-effects, and freeing up thousands of hospital appointments.

Read more »