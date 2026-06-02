NHS England introduces DIY self-sampling kits for cervical screening

NHS England has begun sending out DIY self-sampling kits to women who are six months overdue for a smear test or who have never attended. The kits contain a long, soft swab, instructions, a test tube to place the swab in, and a discreet pre-paid envelope to post it back to a lab.

NHS England begins sending out DIY self-sampling kits to women who are six months overdue for a smear test or who have never attended. The kits contain a long, soft swab, instructions, a test tube to place the swab in, and a discreet pre-paid envelope to post it back to a lab.

The self-sample test is less invasive than an in-person test and does not look for cancer itself, but instead checks for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which may lead to cancer over time. Women taking the home tests will not need to be as precise, simply using the swab to take a sample from the walls of the vagina.

The most common reason among those who have missed their last smear test is embarrassment at 42 per cent, while a further 28 per cent cited fear of it being painful. According to the NHS, nearly a third of those eligible, around 4.6 million women, have missed their latest test.

Dr Sangeeta Khinder, a consultant gynaecologist at The Whittington Hospital and London Gynaecology clinic, explains that home HPV tests don't need to sample directly from the cervix because HPV is shed from cervical cells into the vaginal canal. The NHS cervical screening programme used to involve collecting cells from the cervix and 'smearing' them on a glass plate to study for pre-cancerous changes. But today, those samples are placed into a tube of liquid.

If the cervical cells collected show signs of HPV infection, they are then examined for early signs of abnormal changes that could develop into cancer. Dr Khinder says that identifying cell changes helps us distinguish between transient infections and those that are progressing toward disease. If the new home test detects HPV, women will then be called for a follow-up test, in which a cell sample is collected in the traditional way.

However, the hope is the new kits will spare many women this step, encouraging them to keep up to date with screening. The tests look for 14 strains of HPV which cause almost all cervical cancers, a disease that kills around 700 women a year. Results from the home kits will arrive in two to three weeks and are said to be reliable. Research has shown it's an effective way of reaching those who would not otherwise attend screening.

The decision to send out these kits follows strong evidence from two major trials which demonstrated the potential to boost cervical screening uptake by up to 400,000 women per year in England





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