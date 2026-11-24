NHS England CEO Sir Jim Mackey resigns by March as the health service merges with DHSC. The appointment process for his successor faces strict deadlines.

Former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced last year that NHS England would be axed to cut bureaucracy in the health service. NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey will stand down before the end of March when the body is disbanded, officials said. The hunt for a successor has begun, NHS England chair Dr Penny Dash announced. She told of the deadline for a new appointment getting very tight for such a crucial and important role.

The Merger with the Department of Health

The body's work is set to be taken into the Department of Health and Social Care from next year. Officials have said that the crucial role of NHS chief executive is to be maintained and will work in an NHS Group in the department. A spokesman from the DHSC said Sir Jim has always been clear he was appointed to lead reform of the NHS and set it on the road to recovery during a period of significant challenge. From the beginning he said this would be a transitional process ahead of a substantive appointment for the new chief executive role in the merged NHS England and DHSC.

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Dr Penny Dash on the Tight Recruitment Timeline

Dr Dash told an NHS England board meeting that she appreciates Jim continuing to be there because he originally said he would go at the end of October. He has extended his stay to November and will now remain until the end of March next year. This means the organization needs to appoint a new chief exec with ideally enough time for a handover. With the Secretary of State's announcement three weeks ago they were given approval to proceed at pace to get the advert out.

Sir Jim Mackey's Leadership and Legacy

Sir Jim took the top NHS job in April last year, initially as interim chief executive. He previously worked as a hospital trust chief and national director of elective recovery for the health service. Sir Jim was knighted in 2019 for services to healthcare. The formal recruitment for his successor will begin shortly, but Sir Jim is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. He will provide full support to the next CEO as the organization prepares for its integration into the wider government department.

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Productivity Issues Amid Increased Funding

Hospitals have wasted billions under Labour despite being flooded with taxpayers money, new analysis this week suggested. Official figures from 111 acute and specialist NHS hospital trusts show many are failing to convert extra cash into more appointments, operations, and scans. Productivity even fell at trusts receiving the largest funding increases, but rose at those seeing smaller rises or even cuts. The findings suggest Labour's repeated tax rises and the funnelling of extra funds into the NHS may simply have increased waste.

Specific Data on Hospital Efficiency Declines

Annual NHS funding in England is now 17 billion pounds higher in real terms than before Labour took office. The Government has pledged to ensure health spending will be 29 billion pounds higher in real terms in 2028-29. Among the half of trusts with the biggest spending hikes, productivity fell by an average 0.9 per cent. East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spent 864 million pounds last year, with resources up 16 per cent in real terms. Yet activity such as appointments, operations, and A&E visits was stagnant, so productivity fell 14 per cent.