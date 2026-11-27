NHS England CEO Sir Jim Mackey warns that treating patients in corridors has become embedded in parts of the health service amid rising flu admissions.

NHS England has officially acknowledged that the practice of treating patients in hospital corridors has become a normalized, albeit unacceptable, feature of the healthcare system. Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England, issued this stark admission while warning that the health service is currently facing significantly higher bed occupancy rates due to influenza compared to the same period last year.

Corridor Care Normalisation and Safety Concerns

Sir Jim Mackey described the current state of affairs as unsafe and undignified, yet emphasized that this situation has become embedded within specific parts of the health service. He urged hospital leadership teams to confront this regression, stating that such a development should never have occurred in the first place. The CEO predicted that the full impact of winter pressures would be felt by the health service within a fortnight.

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This looming crisis follows an exceptionally busy summer season that exposed underlying weaknesses in the system's resilience and infrastructure. Speaking at the NHS Alliance annual conference in London, Sir Jim Mackey noted that while the issue is not universal, it has taken root in certain areas. He clarified that the normalization of corridor care is a problem that requires immediate and focused attention from senior leaders.

The head of NHS England confirmed that the organization will collaborate with local leaders over the coming weeks to identify the specific operational problems driving the use of corridors. The goal is to develop tailored interventions designed to tackle these issues effectively. Sir Jim Mackey highlighted the personal impact of these conditions, noting that no one would want their family members subjected to such care environments from a safety or dignity perspective.

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Surge in Flu Admissions and Respiratory Infections

Latest performance data from NHS England reveals that an average of 3,558 patients received corridor care each day in October. This figure represents a significant increase from the average of 3,310 patients per day recorded in September. The number of 3,558 patients is the highest recorded since figures for corridor care began being collected in May.

Of those patients, 2,718 were being treated in A&E departments, while 840 were located in other hospital areas. Professor Nicola Ranger, who serves as the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, characterized these figures as a mark of shame for the healthcare system. Her comments reflect the growing concern among nursing staff regarding the conditions in which patients are being held.

Sir Jim Mackey, who is scheduled to leave his role by April, indicated that the NHS is already several weeks into winter pressures. He stated his instinct that the situation will likely deteriorate over the next five to ten days. The CEO expects the health service to feel the full weight of proper winter conditions in about ten to 14 days' time.

Financial Pressures and Public Health Response

During a recent hospital visit, Sir Jim Mackey revealed he was asked to wear a face mask for the first time in a couple of years. This personal experience coincided with rising levels of respiratory infections, including more cases of Covid, flu, and RSV. He praised local clinical teams for responding to these threats without waiting for instructions or templates from NHS England.

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Hospital admissions for influenza are currently running at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic. According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the rate of admissions in England stood at 9.0 per 100,000 people last week. This is a sharp increase from the 5.0 per 100,000 rate recorded in the previous seven days.

Health officials have raised alarms regarding the financial stability of the sector. Sir Jim Mackey disclosed that almost three in ten NHS organizations were not meeting their financial plans at the halfway point of the financial year. The service is tasked with balancing its books while simultaneously reducing waiting lists and delivering the government's programme of reforms.

Low Vaccination Rates in Risk Groups

UKHSA data indicates that the rate of hospital attendance for flu-like illnesses is above seasonally expected levels. The rate has not been at such a high level at this point in November in any previous year this decade. Officials have urged vulnerable people to get vaccinated, citing that only a third of people in certain risk groups have received the flu jab.

The UKHSA reports that almost 9.5 million people under the age of 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible for the vaccine. This group includes individuals with lung conditions, those with kidney or liver disease, and diabetics. Statistics show that 34.2 percent of these groups had received a flu vaccine up to November 22, leaving a large portion of the population vulnerable to severe illness.