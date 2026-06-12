NHS Criticized for 70 Pound Taxi Delivery of 50p Pill in Example of Systemic Waste

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, a former deputy chief medical officer, exposed a shocking case of NHS inefficiency where a single pill was to be delivered via a 70 pound taxi fare. He warns that such overspending, stemming from disconnected data systems, erodes public trust and could become a decisive election issue.

A leading medical figure has launched a sharp critique of the National Health Service, highlighting a staggering example of financial waste: being offered the delivery of a single 50-pence tablet at a cost of 70 pounds via a taxi.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who served as England's deputy chief medical officer during the Covid-19 pandemic and became a familiar face at Downing Street briefings, brought up the incident while addressing a conference focused on fraud and inefficiency within the NHS. The situation arose when a hospital pharmacy informed him they had run out of stock for a specific prescription pill.

Initially, he was told to return to the pharmacy later, but that would have necessitated a 60-mile round trip, which he refused. The alternative proposal was to have the solitary tablet couriered to him in a taxi, an arrangement that would have cost the health service approximately 70 pounds.

Sir Jonathan pointed out the sheer inefficiency, noting that the pill's actual cost was between 50p and 90p. He intervened by contacting his general practitioner directly to request a single-prescription item, thereby averting the expensive taxi delivery. He argued that this kind of incident underscores the profound lack of integrated data systems across the NHS.

He suggested that if pharmacy datasets were more intelligently linked, perhaps with AI assistance, patients could be directed to alternative stock locations, preventing such wasteful solutions. He warned that most patients, unlike himself, would simply accept the costly option offered, leading to substantial unnecessary expenditure of public funds.

Former health minister Lord James Bethell, also speaking at the event, echoed these concerns, stating that the public increasingly perceives that the NHS tolerates 'mad, crazy, extraordinary arrangements' that would be unacceptable in any other sector. He emphasized that the general public can detect when fraud and gross inefficiency are present. With an election on the horizon, he predicted that NHS mismanagement would become a major political issue.

He cautioned that if these problems are not addressed promptly, they will dominate campaign headlines, be featured in opposition leaflets, and be exploited by populist politicians seeking to capitalize on the health service's vulnerabilities





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NHS Inefficiency Waste Taxi Delivery Pill Cost Sir Jonathan Van-Tam Fraud Data Integration Lord James Bethell Public Spending

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