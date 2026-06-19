NHS Consultant Dies in On-Call Room After Nine Consecutive Night Shifts

An inquest reveals that Dr Naeem Ahmed, an NHS consultant, died from a drug and alcohol overdose in a hospital on-call room after working nine straight 13-hour night shifts. His death raises concerns about doctor workload and mental health.

An inquest has heard that Dr Naeem Ahmed, an exhausted NHS consultant, died from a drug and alcohol overdose in a hospital on-call room after completing his ninth consecutive 13-hour night shift.

The 50-year-old was found slumped in a chair at Poole Hospital in Dorset, with two syringes and a half-empty bottle of Jameson whiskey nearby. During his final night shift on June 21, 2025, his clinical decision-making was described as faultless, and concerns only arose after his shift ended when a colleague could not find him for the handover. Entry was forced into the anaesthetist's on-call room, where he was discovered.

Toxicology tests revealed he had taken fentanyl, a strong pain medication, though the level in his blood was low. Alcohol was detected at 44mg per 100ml, about half the drink-drive limit.

However, Dr Patrick Waugh stated that the combination of substances could exacerbate toxicity, which he believed caused Dr Ahmed's death. Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin concluded the death was a result of misadventure, noting she was satisfied he did not intend to take his life and had plans for the future, including a trip to Mount Elbrus. She found no evidence that his working pattern directly caused his death, describing it as his choice.

However, she acknowledged that the case raised national concerns about NHS doctors working extra hours in the private sector without declaring them to employers. Dr Ahmed had worked at Poole Hospital since 2008, and his record was blemish-free. Colleagues who interacted with him on his final shift said he appeared normal. His wife, Dr Laura Ahmed, described him as fit and healthy, a regular gym-goer who loved mountain climbing, having climbed Kilimanjaro with his son in July 2024.

She noted he was from Pakistan, studied at Oxford, and completed a pain fellowship in London before becoming a consultant in anaesthesia and pain medicine. At the time of his death, he had a private practice and a flexible work pattern at the hospital, involving night shifts, long weekends, and trauma lists, which allowed him to travel to Pakistan several times a year to help his elderly parents.

However, his wife said this pattern was starting to affect him. The couple had been married 23 years and had three children. She described him as kind, patient, and detail-oriented. She mentioned he used alcohol as a mental crutch to calm his mind but would not drink if he had work the next day.

She noted he had been watching YouTube videos on reducing drinking. He rarely lost a patient, but when he did, it deeply affected him. He was raised in a culture where discussing mental health is highly stigmatized, and his specialty encouraged compartmentalization. She said he seemed exhausted mentally and physically, and expressed concern that he used drugs and alcohol at the hospital, wondering about the impact of sleep deprivation.

Dr Guy Titley, anaesthetic director, said Dr Ahmed had a unique job plan that suited both Dr Ahmed and the trust, helping fill gaps during awkward times like Christmas and Bank Holidays. He encouraged Dr Ahmed to spread his flexible work over the year but Dr Ahmed insisted it suited him.

Dr Ahmed was keen to work through his hours to return to Pakistan in September, volunteering for many shifts between April and June, which was queried by the rota maker. He was adamant this pattern was in his best interest. Dr Titley reviewed several of Dr Ahmed's cases over the six months before his death and found no indications of fault





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NHS Consultant Overdose Night Shifts Inquest

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